Ex-Falcons' QB is officially joining Mike LaFleur's coaching staff with Cardinals

It feels like forever ago that Matt Schaub was playing for the Atlanta Falcons. Not only did he back up Michael Vick, he backed up Matt Ryan at the end of his career, which makes me feel old. But I feel even older knowing that Schaub is venturing into coaching far beyond a year in Atlanta back in 2023.

CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that the two-time Pro Bowler will be joining the Arizona Cardinals' coaching staff as a quarterbacks coach, which is a big jump for someone with no real coaching experience, but Mike LaFleur clearly trusts him with what may be a revamped QB room in Arizona.

Zenitz was the one who previously reported that Schaub was garnering QB coach interest in the first place, even pinpointing Arizona as a team to watch. LaFleur coached him with the Falcons in 2016, so he knows full well how he operates, which explains his confidence despite his lack of experience.

Matt Schaub is reuniting with ex-Falcons asisstant Mike LaFleur as a QBs coach in Arizona

Even though his only coaching experience came as a football analyst with the Dirty Birds in 2023, the 44-year-old played in the NFL for 16 seasons. However, most of that experience came as a backup, but he was a solid starter when given the opportunity after Atlanta traded him to the Houston Texans.

LaFleur's offensive staff in Arizona is nothing to phone home about, especially since he hired the always-inept Nathaniel Hackett to be his OC. At that point, you would be better off calling me off the couch to handle the play sheet, but first-time head coaches often struggle to assemble strong staffs.

In what's been a rocky start, hiring Schaub makes sense. Aside from his affinity for throwing interceptions ala 2019 Jameis Winston, you can't teach that experience. And that's something that'll be invaluable for a Cardinals' team who will be drafting a first-round quarterback in the near future.

Its wild to see what the late 2010s QB room is up to now, and this is the icing on the cake. Ryan is the Falcons' president of football, Schaub is rising up the ranks in coaching, and Kurt Benkert invented a football and is a vocal presence on social media (and was the first to call Schaub's rise in coaching).

They're all thriving now, and it's pretty cool to see, but it makes sense why Kevin Stefanski wanted someone more experienced working closely with Michael Penix Jr.'s development. Hopefully he succeeds in the new role.