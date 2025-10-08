Falcons’ $180 million problem is quickly becoming impossible to ignore

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t just beat the Washington Commanders in Week 4—Michael Penix Jr. may have ended the quarterback debate in Atlanta once and for all.

Only days earlier, Raheem Morris doubled down on Penix as the Falcons' starter despite mounting criticism. Penix entered Week 4 ranked 28th in completion percentage, 35th in touchdowns, and 27th in passer rating.

His low point came in a 30-0 loss to Carolina in Week 3, where he threw two interceptions as the Dirty Birds were shut out. With a $180 million veteran waiting in the wings, the easy call would have been to pivot to Kirk Cousins.

Kirk Cousins is giving the Falcons an expensive problem to have

Instead, Morris went the other way, remaining confident in his QB1. “Mike’s our quarterback, and we have a lot of confidence in Mike,” he said before Week 4. “We’re moving forward, because Mike’s the guy.”

In Atlanta's last taste of game action, Penix delivered the proof. He completed 20 of 26 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns, finally resembling the quarterback the Falcons believed they were drafting at No. 8 overall.

His connection with Drake London and Kyle Pitts looked effortless, and the offense hummed in a way it hasn’t all September.

“He’s going to be with us for a while. He’s going to lead us for a while,” Morris said after the win.

However, Penix's breakout performance leaves Atlanta with a $180 million problem on their bench.

Cousins was signed to stabilize the present, not to be an insurance policy for the second-year QB. But after his 2023 Achilles tear, he looks less like a starter-in-waiting and more like the league’s most expensive backup.

Quarterback injuries and shaky starts around the league have already sparked trade rumors, and Cousins’ name is near the top of the list. Three destinations stand out:

Cincinnati Bengals: With Joe Burrow sidelined for three months by a turf toe variant, Cousins could be a playoff-saving rental for a roster built to win now.

New Orleans Saints: Spencer Rattler has been shaky and Tyler Shough is too raw. The Saints need a veteran, though an in-division deal would be complicated.

New York Jets: The Justin Fields experiment has sputtered, and his concussion problems only raise more questions. Cousins could stabilize a roster desperate to end its playoff drought.

However, Cincinnati opted to trade for Joe Flacco and trade destinations are dwindling ahead of the Trade Deadline, so it seems like a move is unlikely. With Lamar Jackson injured, the Ravens could call, but teams are hesitant to acquire his contract.

Raheem Morris made his declaration before the Commanders game. Penix made it reality during it. Together, they’ve put the Falcons on a clear path, and left the four-time Pro Bowler as the odd man out. And if Penix continues to shine against the Bills on primetime in Week 6, the calls for a trade will only grow louder.

The young QB is the present and the future, while the $180 million veteran is an asset to move, not a contingency plan—but interest hasn't seemed to follow the former Michigan State star.

