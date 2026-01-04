Falcons' beat reporter said what fans are finally realizing about Raheem Morris

If just one game went differently, the Atlanta Falcons would control their fate in the NFC South, while multiple changed outcomes would would confirm the Falcons as a playoff team. Instead, they're sitting at 7-9, which many feel is an indictment of a coaching staff that's done a horrible job in 2025.

Raheem Morris has been on the hot seat all season long, but he seemingly silenced all doubts about his future in the upset victory over the Rams. And that led Falcons' reporter and 92.9 The Game radio host Joe Patrick to blame Morris for wasting a roster that has no business missing the postseason.

Xavier Watts is the best Falcons rookie DB since Deion Sanders, Bijan Robinson is having the best season any Falcons RB has ever had, James Pearce Jr. is a DROY contender, the team is second in the NFL in sacks, and they were practically out of the playoffs by Thanksgiving. — Joe Patrick (@JoePatrick) December 30, 2025

Patrick is one of many within the fandom who seems to be vehemently anti-Morris, and he makes a great point. There is too much talent on this roster for the Dirty Birds to be playing meaningless games, especially when the meaningless victories are the only reason he still has a job right now.

Retaining Raheem Morris is still not in the Falcons' best interest

Patrick also compared rookie safety Xavier Watts' standout rookie season to Deion Sanders, while affirming the belief that Bijan Robinson is the best running back to ever wear a Falcons uniform after another historic game which saw him break the franchise record for scrimmage yards in a season.

The Falcons have also been one of the weirdest teams in football this year, which has seen them be swept by the Panthers and lose to the Jets and Dolphins, while beating teams like the Bills, Rams, and Buccaneers. That doesn't scream playoff team, but that might be due to their many one-score losses.

This team has lost too many winnable games for any rational football fan to call them reliable, but their roster is aguably the best in the entire NFC South right now. Instead of them having to indirectly crown the division champion this weekend, they should be playing for the NFC South title right now.

The Falcons are led by three former first-round picks on offense, and are 4-2 since Michael Penix Jr. went down in Week 11 against the Panthers. Kirk Cousins has finally ignited this offense, and this is while Drake London has been both injured and a total non-factor since returning from a PCL sprain.

Given the defense, especially the pass rush, has been a sore spot for years, Falcons fans would have expected playoffs if you told them they ranked second in the NFL in sacks and were nearing a franchise record. Instead, this team has been dead in the water for weeks, and no amount of winning will change that.

Like Patrick said, it's criminal this team won't even sniff the playoffs, and that's mainly on Morris. So even if Blank's decision was made easier on the surface, he should know what needs to be done, and Morris should be coaching his final game in Atlanta later today, but Dianna Russini expects otherwise.