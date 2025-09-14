Falcons' biggest bounce-back candidate in Week 2 is glaringly obvious

The Atlanta Falcons are back in the spotlight as they will battle the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in a matchup that will mark the toughest test of Michael Penix Jr's young career. But with countless eyes on the Dirty Birds, it'll take more than Penix outdueling J.J. McCarthy to avoid an 0-2 start.

While all eyes will justifiably fall on the two young quarterbacks and former college rivals, Atlanta’s fortunes will ultimately hinge on the defense—and whether one key defender can bounce back from a disappointing season opener. Kaden Ellis is the heart of this Falcons' defense, and the 30-year-old has quickly grown into one of the league's most underrated pass-rushers.

Elliss' 151 total tackles and 16 quarterback hits in 2024 both marked career-highs, but recorded a measly 41.2 PFF grade in Atlanta's Week 1 loss. As the likely quarterback spy for McCarthy, the veteran linebacker needs to steady the middle of the defense and reassert the physical presence he’s known for.

Kaden Elliss needs to return to form for the Falcons' defense

The Idaho product recorded just three tackles and an alarming 28.3% missed tackle rate in Week 1, while also surrendering four receptions—and was credited for surrendering one of Emeka Egbuka's touchdown receptions.

Elliss' dismal season debut saw his PFF grade rank 85th out of 100 qualified linebackers, and was Atlanta's second-lowest graded player. Only David Onyemata looked worse in Week 1, and his Falcons' future remains in peril.

The 2019 seventh-round pick of the Saints signed with Atlanta during the 2023 offseason, and has surpassed 100 tackles in each of his two seasons as a Falcon. And against a Vikings offense with no shortage of weapons, his versatility is invaluable and his reponse is pivotal.

McCarthy has the luxury of using his mobility to beat the Falcons, as well as having elite weapons at his disposal. Just like Elliss, rookie defensive backs Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman will need to be as sharp as possible to keep Aaron Jones, Justin Jefferson, Jalen Nailor, Adam Thielen, and T.J. Hockenson in check tonight.

Jeff Ulbrich will have a long night. He knows Kevin O’Connell’s offense well from their days crossing paths with the 49ers and Rams, and the chess match between the two will play a major role in deciding Sunday night’s outcome. And Ulbrich is chasing revenge after the Vikings topped Ulbrich's Jets in 2024.

What happened last Sunday is now a distant memory. The Dirty Birds need their defense to set the tone, and Elliss is at the center of that. In what could be a high-scoring primetime clash, it'll take more than another strong start from Penix to propel Atlanta to victory—and the Salt Lake City native's bounce-back effort will dictate if the Falcons fly or stumble even further.

