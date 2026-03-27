Falcons' Brian Robinson Jr. signing was reminiscent of their whole offseason approach

After Tyler Allgeier left the Atlanta Falcons for Arizona, Atlanta moved quickly to agree to terms on a deal with Brian Robinson Jr. New GM Ian Cunningham anticipated that Allgeier wasn't coming back, and was able to sign perhaps the best free agent RB available on a-team friendly deal, which is pretty masterful work.

If you look at the Robinson signing, it may not be anything to phone home about. He established himself as an effective RB2 in San Francisco, and will be a good complement for Bijan Robinson. But if you look even closer, this might be the best value signing Cunningham made this entire offseason.

On a two-year, $12.25 million deal with the Cardinals, Allgeier is making a little over $6 million annually. Meanwhile, Robinson will be making just $2.5 million in 2026, so not only does he come with less financial investment, he could make the decision to let their former RB2 walk age gracefully.

The Falcons chased amazing value signing Brian Robinson over keeping Tyler Allgeier

Both running backs were drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, but the only difference between them is that Robinson is two years older. This would be an issue if he was starting over Bijan, but he's only under contract for one season. This isn't the Falcons signing an older back in Nick Chubb or Najee Harris.

If you compare their career production, it's pretty much a complete wash. The BYU product has 150 more career rushing yards and one more touchdown, so for three times the cap hit, keeping him was never a necessity when the role he fills within the Dirty Birds' offense is stupidly easy to replace.

The good thing about the former third-round pick from Alabama is that he's a better pass-catcher than Allgeier. Not only has he proven to be plenty effective as a feature back, at 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, B-Rob is more versatile and powerful than the man he will be replacing as Atlanta's RB2.

It's not like either of them would have received the lion's share of the carries playing behind a world-class talent at RB anyways, but it's clear to see what the Falcons wanted after Allgeier left. They signed someone who is just as talented as Allgeier and able to play the same role, so while he'll have a larger role in Arizona, he'll also make nearly three times as much money as Robinson Jr. in 2026.

Frankly the move helps Robinson out too. The Tuscaloosa native won two national championships with the Crimson Tide, and evidently wanted to play somewhere closer to home after spending 2025 in San Francisco backing up Christian McCaffrey. And I'm sure the allure of sharing a backfield with Bijan helped sway him to Atlanta.

Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski have molded their offseason MO around making cheap, high-upside signings, and by signing Robinson to take over Allgeier's role at a fraction of the price, he understood the assignment.