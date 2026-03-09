Falcons have the perfect Tyler Allgeier successor to fall back on in free agency

The Atlanta Falcons could face an interesting decision in the backfield this offseason. While the team still has superstar running back Bijan Robinson firmly entrenched as the focal point of the offense, complementary back Tyler Allgeier is widely expected to leave in free agency.

If (or more reasonably ‘when’) Allgeier departs in free agency, a surprisingly logical replacement may already be available. And that option is veteran running back Nick Chubb…

The Houston Texans recently made a notable backfield move, trading a 2026 fourth- round pick and a 2027 seventh rounder, plus interior offensive lineman Juice Scruggs for David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions.

With Montgomery expected to pair with young back Woody Marks, there is little room left for the Texans’ veterans. That effectively shuts the door on both Chubb and Joe Mixon returning to Houston in 2026, and Mixon has already been released, meaning an Allgeier replacement is already available.

Nick Chubb is a low-risk, high value free agent signing for the Falcons if Tyler Allgeier leaves

Chubb, who recently turned 30, is already a free agent. While injuries have slowed him in recent seasons, he still produced pretty solid numbers in 2025, rushing for 506 yards and three touchdowns on 122 carries while adding 13 receptions.

It’s not much sure, but that level of production shows he still has something left in the tank. For Atlanta, the appeal of Chubb would be simple.

The Falcons don’t need a lead runner with Robinson already established as one of the NFL’s most explosive backs. What they need is the type of physical, downhill runner who can handle short yardage work, grind out tough carries, do work around the goal line, and keep Bijan's legs fresh.

There’s also familiarity with the coaching staff. New Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski previously coached Chubb during their time together with the Cleveland Browns, and Stefanski has often spoken highly of the veteran running back.

Another reason Chubb makes sense for the Falcons is price tag. On the wrong side of 30 and coming off multiple injuries, Chubb is unlikely to command a major contract on the open market… That makes him an ideal veteran addition for a team that already has its primary back in place.

Instead of investing heavily in another young runner, Atlanta could sign Chubb to a short term deal and maintain the same backfield structure that has worked well alongside Robinson.

The Falcons have built their offense around a strong rushing attack, and having a reliable power back to complement Robinson remains important to that identity… It seems like the perfect fallback option for Allgeier may already be staring the Atlanta Falcons in the face... and the familiarity with Stefanski means they could very well bring the Georgia product back to the Peach State.