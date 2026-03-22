5 free agent signings that would continue Falcons' obvious offseason approach

Ian Cunningham's goal this offseason has been to improve the Atlanta Falcons' depth. Without a large pool of picks, it has required him to get strategic on the open market, like signing Austin Hooper, Olamide Zaccheaus, Jahan Dotson, and Christian Harris to cheap prove-it deals that could reward his approach.

While the team still has some money left, expect the bargain bin approach to continue. They still have some holes that must be filled before the 2026 NFL Draft.

And here are five names who are still available and would do just that.

Falcons should be targeting these 5 bargain free agents before the draft

Brian Robinson, RB

Tyler Allgeier is gone, and so the Falcons must find a bruising back to replace him. Brian Robinson is just that, and can be a nice spell back for Bijan Robinson. His down season with the San Francisco 49ers lessens the price of this three-time 700-yard rusher. And the B. Robinson RB duo would be fun.

Sterling Shepard, WR

Sterling Shepard has been a key depth piece for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the past two years. He has seen significant playing time with the volume of games missed by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

The Falcons know all too well what happens when you have a thin wide receiver room. They have made a couple of signings, but adding another veteran prior to using one of their five picks on the position would be smart. Shepard brings a respectable 705-yard yards across the last two seasons.

Shelby Harris, DL

We have seen how important it has been for this new regime to bring in familiar players. Shelby Harris spent the past three seasons playing for Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland, making him a prime target for the Dirty Birds.

Nothing is flashy about Harris, but the Falcons could use his veteran presence. He can reliably get you a handful of tackles for loss, 30+ tackles, and a couple of sacks as a rotational piece.

Denico Autry, ED

Denico Autry was coached by Nate Ollie with the Houston Texans in 2024 -- another valuable connection. Autry has had an underrated NFL career, which included an 11.5-sack season with the Titans in 2023.

He only had 6.5 sacks over the past two seasons, but he was a member of a stacked Texans defensive line room. The Falcons should see him as a valuable addition to a line that prioritizes constant substitutions.

Rasul Douglas, CB

Rasul Douglas has quietly been one of the best cornerbacks over the past decade. The nine-year veteran, who has spent time with five teams, continues to produce no matter where he is. And he was great for the Miami Dolphins in 2025 in the wake of the trade that sent Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh.

There is no reason the Falcons shouldn't be interested. Much like the receiver position, they were exposed late in the season in the secondary due to injuries. Adding Douglas to a group that includes A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes, Cobee Bryant, and Billy Bowman Jr. significantly helps last season's issue.