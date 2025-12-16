Falcons can only laugh after Jets butcher Jeff Ulbrich replacement with stunning move

After the New York Jets surrendered 48 points to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15, including 31 in the first half, they finally made the long-overdue move and fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. And that choice only looks worse now that former DC Jeff Ulbrich is thriving with the Atlanta Falcons.

A change felt inevitable in New York, as Wilks' defense has mustered just three takeaways (one of which was courtesy of the Falcons' special teams) and no interceptions. They're also on pace to break the NFL record for fewest takeaways in a season, but Aaron Glenn firing him mid-season was shocking.

Despite having head coaching experience and a strong pedigree as a DC, Wilks was a one-and-done in New York and been unable to stick anywhere after his interim coaching stint in Carolina. But the Dirty Birds aren't complaining, as the Atlanta defense is second in the NFL in sacks through 15 weeks.

Jets fire Steve Wilks after another pathetic defensive performance

While the defense Ulbrich left has been pathetic, his unit in Atlanta is near the middle of the pack in takeaways. They're tied for 11th with 17 takeaways, which has been aided by third-round rookie Xavier Watts' team-high three interceptions, while Jalon Walker has a knack for forcing fumbles.

The Jets let the 48-year-old return to Atlanta after going 3-9 as Gang Green's interim head coach after Robert Saleh was fired midway through last season. He certainly wasn't warranting any head coaching looks after 2024, but could receive another look down the line if his success continues.

Glenn and Wilks were supposed to elevate the Jets' defense, but instead, their defense is surrendering the third-most points per game in the NFL. Across the last three weeks, the Jets have allowed a combined 109 points, which is a far cry from their defensive success with Ulbrich and Saleh.

The Falcons might be sitting at 5-9, but Ulbrich's work with the defense has been a lone bright spot. Walker and James Pearce Jr. have helped to turn around a dormant pass-rush while second-year defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus is amid a breakout year that could see him break franchise records.

It hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows, but the foundation is in place moving forward. His defensive vision has finally brought modernized the defense due to his affinity for players with versatility after his predecessor, Jimmy Lake, was evidently holding this defense back from its true potential.

While the transition from Lake to Ulbrich has aged perfectly, the transition from Ubrich to Wilks aged like milk.