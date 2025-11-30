Jeff Ulbrich took a subtle shot at his old team before Falcons' Week 13 matchup

Prior to landing back with the Atlanta Falcons, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator of the New York Jets. But when Gang Green fired Robert Saleh midseason, Ulbrich took over as interim head coach, leading the Jets to a 3-9 record at the helm.

This weekend, Ulbrich will face the Jets for the first time since joining Raheem Morris' staff as the Dirty Birds will travel to East Rutherford on Sunday. And before making his return to MetLife Stadium, the 48-year-old coach admitted he didn't think the New York offense was that different from Week 10.

The only notable difference Ulbrich said he saw from the Jets with Tyrod Taylor starting was the lack of designed quarterback runs like the team dialed up for Justin Fields. But the pressure that the Atlanta defense provides should make it easy to counteract whatever Tanner Engstrand dials up.

Jeff Ulbrich is keeping the coaching staff informed ahead of Jets' revenge game

Not only has Ulbrich been monitoring an offense he was ordered to keep a close eye on last season, he's trying to utilize his knowledge of their personnel to help OC Zac Robinson prepare. Yes, it's not the same scheme or coaching staff as last season, but the personnel remains largely unchanged.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are gone and Garrett Wilson is injured, so the main threat Ulbrich will have to key in on is Breece Hall. The fourth-year back is quietly on pace for the first 1,000-yard rushing season of his career, which is bad news for a Falcons' defense that struggles against the run.

The Jets are one of the run-heaviest teams in the NFL and the Dirty Birds just lost Zach Harrison to IR, so the pressure will be on for the defensive line. This same defensive line sacked Tyler Shough five times in Week 12 and broke the franchise record for most sacks across a four-game span, so it's not all worrisome.

Providing even more cause for excitement is the fact that the Jets boast one of the worst passing attacks in the NFL, as Ulbrich's shutdown pass defense will be tasked with slowing down Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie III, which hopefully sees Atlanta rattle off a second straight road victory.

This one will undoubtedly be personal for Ulbrich after the Jets cast him off in favor of Aaron Glenn, but his work with revitalizing the Falcons' defense has placed him right back into head coaching conversations. And the cherry on top would be another dominant defensive showing on Sunday.