Falcons can stick it to their hated NFC South rival with blockbuster FA signing

Remember when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Julio Jones? Well, it is about time the Atlanta Falcons return the favor.

Mike Evans, who has spent the past decade endearing himself to Bucs fans, is due to test the waters of free agency again, and he might finally depart from the team that drafted him. This is where new Falcons' general manager Ian Cunningham needs to step in and acquire the star receiver.

There is a big need at the position, especially now that Darnell Mooney was released. Their limited draft capital doesn't give them the flexibility to rely on the draft to fix what is perhaps their weakest position.

This is also a weak free agency class that will force teams to pay money to the top-end players because of the lack of middle-of-the-pack talent. The Falcons' need at the position requires a bold move or two.

Falcons need to stick it to the Buccaneers by signing Mike Evans

Just think about an offense with the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Drake London on one side and the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Mike Evans on the other. Then throw in the 6-foot-6, 250-pound Kyle Pitts inside, and you have yourself a basketball team that can bully any defense in the league.

It also solves the major issues this offense had last year. Especially when London was out with injury, they couldn't get anyone open in the passing game. Teams had to cover Pitts and get to Bijan Robinson before he made it out of the backfield in the passing game, and they would ease their way to victory.

Adding a single player like Evans can completely turn things around, all while hurting your NFC South rivals.

Jake Matthews' former college teammate has been a staple of the Bucs for many years. Most Bucs fans don't even know what it is like not watching him on Sunday. Now imagine forcing them to watch him on the other side twice a year...

It would be a dream come true.

And, unfortunately, a dream that will likely stay a dream. It is doubtful the long-time rival will join the Falcons. This isn't one of those stick-it-to-your-former-team scenarios. By all accounts, he will leave Tampa on good terms.

His departure will be solely about pushing for a ring before his career is over, and would he really believe the Falcons are his best option? No way. The Dirty Birds will have to put their money elsewhere as they look to pursue No. 2 and No. 3 receivers in free agency and the draft.