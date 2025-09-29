Raheem Morris finally leaned into what was staring Falcons fans in the face

The Atlanta Falcons leaned on their backfield on Sunday afternoon, and it made all the difference. In a hard-fought 34-27 victory over the Washington Commanders, the Falcons showcased the formula that has defined their offense throughout the early weeks of the season: physical running, balanced play-calling, and timely execution.

With second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr continuing to grow as the franchise quarterback, Atlanta turned to its dynamic one-two punch of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier to establish control. Both backs shouldered the workload, combining for 33 carries, two touchdowns, and countless tough yards that helped the Falcons dictate the tempo and wear down a tough Commanders run defense.

Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier set the tone

The Falcons rushing attack proved decisive from the start. Robinson carried the ball 17 times for 75 yards and a touchdown, averaging an efficient 4.4 yards per carry. Allgeier provided the perfect complement, rushing 16 times for 51 yards and his own tocuhdown.

While neither back delivered a single game breaking run, their combined consistency gave Atlanta exactly what it needed. Robinson showcased his explosiveness with a bruising goal-line score, dropping a defender to cap a highlight-reel tocuhdown. Allgeier’s power runs, including a red-zone plunge, kept the chains moving and the Commanders defense off balance.

Atlanta’s commitment to the run wasn’t just about the production — it was about control. By pounding the ball on early downs and converting in short-yardage situations, the Falcons kept drives alive and the Commanders offense sidelined.

The timing was crucial. After Washington trimmed the deficit to 17-13 in the third quarter, Atlanta responded with a drive anchored by Robinson and Allgeier, chewing up yardage on the ground before finishing in the end zone. That possession swung momentum back in the Falcons favor and kept pressure on the Commanders.

With Washington forced to respect the run, Penix Jr found opportunities through the air. The second year quarterback completed 20 of 26 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns, capitalizing on play-action and forcing defenders to cover the full field.

The Falcons offensive balance highlighted how the run game doesn’t just stand on its own — it unlocks everything else. Washington couldn’t load the box or overcommit to the pass rush, giving Atlanta freedom to dictate pace and tempo. And it didn't hurt that Robinson made the Commanders respect him as a receiver after his 69-yard catch.

The victory improves Atlanta to 2-2 and more importantly, it provides a blueprint for how this team can win consistently. Robinson’s elusiveness and Allgeier’s physicality form a backfield duo that wears down defenses and thrives in critical moments.

On a day where momentum swung repeatedly and this game could be argued as a must win, the Falcons ground game anchored the offense and carried them across the finish line. If Sunday’s performance is any indication, Atlanta’s rushing attack won’t just be a complementary piece — it will be the foundation for a potential playoff push.

