Falcons disappointing veteran continues his search for his next team

During last year's preseason, the Atlanta Falcons brought in two Pro Bowl veterans, Matt Judon and Justin Simmons, hoping they would provide stability at their respective defensive positions.

Instead, they were inconsistent and helped contribute to another disappointing team.

They both became free agents this past offseason, with Matt Judon being the first to find a new destination as he lands back in the AFC East with the Miami Dolphins.

However, the other big name, Simmons, is still out there looking for his next opportunity as the regular season draws closer.

Justin Simmons is looking for a new opportunity after Falcons tenure

Justin Simmons can still be a productive player in the right situation.

A team cannot rely on him to be that middle-of-the-field safety who uses his athleticism to make plays, like the player he used to be. Instead, he is a reliable leader who can help cover half of the field.

His struggles last season with the Falcons came down to usage and a defensive coordinator who clearly wasn't ready for the job.

If he can land with a contending team with a proven defensive coach, then he could find himself producing at a high level again.

The four AFC East teams stick out as potential landing spots. The Bills, Dolphins, Jets, and Patriots could each use a player with his track record, and they all have respected defensive coaches on their staffs.

There was talk about him re-signing with the Falcons, but their many moves since free agency spoiled that opportunity.s

They signed Jordan Fuller and, more recently, Ronnie Harrison, and drafted Xavier Watts, who they absolutely love.

It would've been interesting to see him re-up with Atlanta to see what he would look like with Jimmy Lake gone.

Hopefully, the respected veteran finds a new home with a team that is competing for a Super Bowl, something he has yet to have in his career.

