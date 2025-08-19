Falcons' disappointing veteran finally finds a new home in AFC

As often happens, the Atlanta Falcons see their free agent sign right as I am finishing an article about them still being unsigned.

The Miami Dolphins are signing Matt Judon to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

One year, up to $6 million for Matthew Judon with the #Dolphins, per source. https://t.co/drFDSrxE2P — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 18, 2025

Atlanta Falcons' failed trade acquisition rejoins the AFC East

One year ago, the Falcons watched their promising third-round pick Bralen Trice go down with a season-ending injury in the preseason.

They knew they had to make a move, so they traded for a disgruntled Matthew Judon from the New England Patriots for a third-round pick.

Well, they ended up regretting that trade...

Judon registered just 5.5 sacks in 17 games.

That said, he started to turn up the heat in the last half of the season, much like the rest of his position room. He had four sacks in the final seven games.

For the Dolphins, this is a great addition. You get an experienced pass rusher who, at the very least, can help develop the young guys, like Chop Robinson.

They may have also added an overlooked player. Considering Judon was coming off a season-ending injury entering last season, it may have taken him half a season to return to his former self.

Then you have to factor in his defensive coordinator, Jimmy Lake. Lake has been highly criticized after his firing for putting his players in the worst possible position.

Judon was often asked to go cover guys, rather than go after the quarterback. I think we all have a vivid picture of him trying to cover a guy deep down the field in the final game of the season against Carolina.

Landing him for such a good price could become a slam dunk for a volatile Miami Dolphins team.

More Falcons news: