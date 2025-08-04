Falcons' Drake London makes Raheem Morris look like a fool in practice

While much of the hype surrounding the Atlanta Falcons in he last few months has been related to emerging young quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and their newest star running back in Bijan Robinson, it's easy to forget that wide receiver Drake London is one of the best in the business.

London's star turn is continuing at Falcons training camp, where he is continuing to show the rest of the NFL that he is not a player to be trifled with. London's physical talent is so immense that even his coaches aren't out of the line of fire.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, who has experience working with wide receivers in the past, tried to play man coverage against London as part of a drill. The result was a failure so spectacular that social media had a field day poking fun at him for his horrible showing.

London, who is a couple of inches taller and a couple of dozen pounds heavier than his coach, bowled him over so violently that Morris' feet were pointed to the sky as he lay on his back. Morris couldn't even continue with the drill after he was laughing so hard.

Falcons WR Drake London embarrasses Raheem Morris in drill

London got the best quarterback play of his career in 2024 (which is saying something), along with an offensive coordinator in Zac Robinson who was committed to installing his version of Sean McVay's offense. That passing attack has produced gaudy numbers for No. 1 wide receivers.

London caught 100 passes for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns last season, and that came after benching a declining Kirk Cousins and working through the first tenuous steps of the Penix era. With Penix now the full-time starter, imagine what London's stats could look like now.

London is one of the most unique specimens in the league from a physical point of view, as he combines tight-end size with wide receiver speed and verticality. That combination is going to be tough for most defensive backs to slow down, let alone a coach. Morris's stint as London's tackling dummy shows what a tremendous talent he is.