Falcons ended former second-round pick's comeback bid before it could begin

There is nothing better in the NFL than a feel-good story. A player who overcame adversity to beat the odds, or even a player who spent years bouncing around the UFL and CFL to finally get his shot in the big leagues. There's nothing more poignant than seeing a player finally accomplish their dream.

When the Atlanta Falcons signed Ross Blacklock back in May, he was hoping his return to the NFL would become one of the summer's better feel-good stories. He spent the last two seasons on practice squads and hasn't appeared in a regular season game since late 2023, which is just nuts.

However, the Falcons ended his feel-good story before it could ever get off the ground. In a corresponding move with signing LB Josh Woods, the team revealed they were releasing Blacklock after just one practice of training camp--which has to sting considering the circumstances.

The Falcons released Ross Blacklock after just 1 day of training camp

The 2020 second-round pick was hoping Atlanta would offer him the career renaissance he desperately needed at this stage of his career. At this point, his NFL career is barely holding on for dear life, and hopefully he's able to find an opportunity on another team's practice squad this year.

This was the player Houston drafted with the best pick they got in the DeAndre Hopkins trade, but he last just two seasons with the franchise that drafted him. They clearly had high hopes for him. But he had stints with six different teams across four seasons before the Dirty Birds came calling this spring.

The Falcons mainly signed the 28-year-old after he impressed during their tryout at rookie minicamp, and given their lack of defensive tackle depth, they considered if DL coach Nate Ollie could help him turn things around--and prove the possible every-down contributor within Blacklock was still in there.

He very well could have pushed guys like La'Cale London and Anterio Thompson for snaps on the interior of the defensive line, but ultimately, there wasn't much of a place for Blacklock. His upside is still there and there was no risk of making this deal, but pulling the plug this quickly feels a bit rash.

The former TCU Horned Frog is still on the younger side, so I hope he gets another shot to prove himself as a rotational defensive tackle. But considering he's more of a camp body who would be on the roster bubble anywhere he goes, him finding a more permanent home somewhere would work.

Hopefully Ross Blacklock is able to bounce back after the Falcons cut him--and breed some new life into his comeback bid.