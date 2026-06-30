Falcons have every reason to believe a Jahan Dotson breakout is finally coming

The Atlanta Falcons signed Jahan Dotson to a two-year $15 million free agent deal this offseason because they believe the 2022 first round pick still hasn't come close to reaching his ceiling.

Passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand said it plainly during OTAs. "I see a lot of versatility from Jahan Dotson, he's a fast guy, he plays bigger than maybe the numbers say at times."

Now Dotson looked good as a rookie with Washington, posting 35 catches, 523 yards, and seven touchdowns playing alongside Terry McLaurin. But the years after that got complicated…

With the Commanders, he was buried behind a revolving door of quarterbacks and a coaching staff that never fully committed to him. Then came the trade to Philadelphia where A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and Saquon Barkley were all standing in front of him in the target queue.

Jahan Dotson has a much clearer path to turning his career around

He mustered just 478 yards across two seasons as an Eagle and was never better than a fifth option on a team that went on to win a Super Bowl. However, Jahan Dotson has a much better path to a clearer role with a Falcons team that is in dire need of receiver help.

Drake London is the No. 1 receiver on this team. That's not changing. But the No. 2 spot is Dotson's to lose, and that's a significant leap from where he's been. Now he'll line up alongside London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson in an offense that badly needed a deep threat on the outside in 2025.

What the Falcons lacked last year was a receiver who could consistently push the ball downfield and stretch a defense - the 26-year-old can do that.

The former Penn State star has the speed to run past corners and the route running diversity to create separation at all three levels. Head coach Kevin Stefanski called out his "real speed and real separation abilities" back in April.

There's a clean parallel to what happened with Darnell Mooney in 2024. Mooney came to Atlanta carrying a mid resume then had 64 catches, 992 yards, and five touchdowns in his first year as a Falcon. Dotson's setup is nearly identical, and his ceiling is arguably higher.

Now Dotson doesn't need to be the alpha. That pressure free dynamic is exactly what unlocked Mooney, and it's what could unlock him too.

"They're definitely giving me an opportunity to make a name for myself." Dotson said. "And I'm going to take full advantage of it."

That's why the breakout hype surrounding Dotson feels different.. The talent has always been there. Now the opportunity is too.