Jeff Ulbrich just made the Falcons' top offseason priority crystal clear

The Atlanta Falcons will be tasked with making several big decisions in the upcoming offseason; what will they do at quarterback? Will Kirk Cousins return? Will Kyle Pitts return?

But one question often gets lost in the shuffle: Will impending free agent linebacker Kaden Elliss return?

Listening to what the players and coaches think about the veteran provides us with a clear answer to that question.

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich on inside linebacker Kaden Elliss: "His superpower has always been his versatility."



Said Elliss is going from a jack of all trades to a master of all trades. — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) December 31, 2025

These comments come fresh off the back of Jessie Bates III's glowing praise for Elliss. It has never been clearer who the front office's priority will be.

Kaden Elliss has quickly become priority No. 1 for the Atlanta Falcons

Elliss' three-year, $21.5 million contract is coming to an end once the new league year hits. He will be entering his age-31 season in 2026, but has shown no signs of slowing down.

The do-it-all linebacker has been a catalyst for many strong defensive performances this season. He has provided leadership and communication, especially for the many new, young faces like Xavier Watts, Billy Bowman Jr., James Pearce Jr., and Jalon Walker.

The last thing the Dirty Birds want is to see him wearing different colors next year. Without him, they would be in trouble. They have horrible depth at the position with the disappointments of Troy Andersen (also an impending free agent) and JD Bertrand.

Divine Deablo has proven to be a diamond in the rough, while Ronnie Harrison has played solid football after moving to linebacker. However, they don't have enough to cover up the loss of their best linebacker.

The number of roles Elliss has filled during his three years has been impressive. He is a strong tackler and cover guy who can also threaten offensive lines with his pass-rushing prowess.

Through his time in Atlanta, he has made every start (50 games) while compiling 374 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups, and two interceptions. In addition, he has played 3,212 snaps with the Falcons, with one game left this season. He played 95% of the snaps in 2023, 98% in 2024, and 100% in 2025.

After seeing everything he has done and all the praise his teammates and coaches have given him, it stands to reason that the front office—whether that be Terry Fontenot or whoever would replace him—will try to get an extension done before other teams can legally negotiate with him.

No matter what changes may take place on the coaching staff, Elliss must continue to be the leader of a young Falcons' defense.