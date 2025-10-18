Falcons fans can only hope perfect NFL Draft target has draft day slide

Cornerback and wide receiver are the two biggest holes on this Atlanta Falcons' roster, and fans should expect both of those needs to be addressed during the 2026 NFL Draft. This receiver class is one of the strongest in recent memory, but finding another late-round gem in the secondary could prove difficult.

Due to the James Pearce Jr. trade with the Rams, the Dirty Birds don't have a 2026-first round pick, so Terry Fontenot will need to improve this roster without picking until the middle of Day 2. Fans are hoping to see a blue chip prospect slip, and Clemson DB Avieon Terrell could be that player.

Terrell is also the brother of Falcons star cornerback A.J. Terrell, but just like his big bro, the 20-year-old is in line to be one of the first defensive backs off the board in April. Atlanta's secondary has enjoyed a stark turnaround, but it miraculously came to fruition, it would make for another poetic draft moment—and be a sight to behold on Sunday's.

Avieon Terrell has more to offer the Falcons than just a family reunion

As it stands, Terrell is projected to be a top 10- 15 pick in 2026. He was named to the All-ACC Second-Team in 2024, and is receiving All-American buzz for his sizzling start to 2025. He's also one of the better tackling cornerbacks in the nation, according to Pro Football Focus, his 90.7 run defense grade in 2024 was fourth among all cornerbacks.

Beyond the bloodline connection, Avieon’s playstyle mirrors that of his brother. He’s physical at the catch point, rarely gets beat deep, and plays with the same calm, technically sound approach that's seen A.J. emerge as one of the league's best cover corners.

However, at just 5-foot-11 and 181 pounds, he's is a little small for his position, so some scouts question whether his frame will hold up against bigger, more physical NFL receivers. Even still, his instincts and fluid movement are enough for a team to select him early on Day 1.

Crazy things happen during the NFL Draft, so suggesting that he could fall into the Falcons' lap is far from ridiculous. Mike Hughes has been off to a terrible start in 2025, but luckily, Terrell is back from his hamstring injury—restoring stability to the back-end.

Atlanta already hit on both Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr. in the 2025 Draft, so pairing up Avieon Terrell with his brother would help the No. 1 ranked pass defense become even scarier.