Ever since the Atlanta Falcons kicked off their season, it's been evident that David Onyemata's days with the franchise are numbered. As the Dirty Birds successfully transitioned towards more youth and versatility on defense under new DC Jeff Ulbrich, the 32-year-old has become a popular name in trade rumors as the Trade Deadline draws closer.

With the bye week providing a pause in the action, the speculation surrounding Onyemata’s future has only intensified. He had a down season in 2024, but has bounced back in 2025—as his 71.8 PFF grade at the one month mark ranks 33rd among all defensive linemen.

After struggling in Week 1, the last three weeks have reminded fans that Onyemata is still capable of being an impact player in this league—and that resurgence has only boosted his trade value. And with the Falcons boasting a trio of young defensive tackles in Zach Harrison, Brandon Dorlus, and Ruke Orhorhoro, it looks like the veteran DL is on the outside looking in.

The Falcons could look to trade David Onyemata before the deadline

In four starts this season, Onyemata has totaled 13 tackles with no sacks, one tackle for loss, and two pressures. He's also seen his snap count drop considerably due to the seasons from Harrison and Dorlus—and Orhorhoro has enjoyed a second-year breakout campaign of his own.

Ruke Orhorhoro has generated a pressure rate of 19.6%, the highest mark among defensive tackles with at least 40 pass rushes this season, per NFL Next Gen stats. — Joe Patrick (@japatrick200) September 30, 2025

However, this doesn't mean a trade is a certainty. The Falcons felt comfortable letting Grady Jarrett leave in free agency because of their investment in Onyemata—in spite of his pricey $17 million cap hit.

Since signing a three-year $35 million contract with Atlanta in 2023, the Lagos native has become one of the most respected leaders in the locker room and has been pivotal in the mentorship of the young defensive line.

Terry Fontenot is no stranger to swinging big ticket deals—whether it be at the deadline or in the offseason. And with Onyemata entering a contract year, Fontenot and Raheem Morris could look to recoup value while they can rather than risk losing him for nothing this offseason.

As for potential destinations, the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens make the most sense. A move to Buffalo would see him reunite with former defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, who coached him in both New Orleans and Atlanta.

Meanwhile, a trade to Baltimore could see in as a low-cost, short-term replacement for Baltimore's Nnamdi Madubuike—who is set to miss the rest of the season due to a neck injury.

It's apparent that Onyemata still has good football left in the tank, but the writing's on the wall that his time in Atlanta is winding down—whether a change of scenery comes now or in six months.

