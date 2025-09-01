Atlanta Falcons fans have had to say goodbye to so many franchise legends over the past handful of years: Julio Jones in 2021, Matt Ryan in 2022, and Grady Jarrett in 2025.

It is one of the unfortunate truths about sports; players can't play forever, and oftentimes, they can't spend their entire career with the team you love.

That said, the Falcons fortunately don't have a Grady Jarrett-sized departure looming next offseason, but that doesn't mean they won't lose some talent.

Players entering their final season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2025

Tyler Allgeier, RB

As nice as it was to hear Bijan Robinson say that he and Tyler Allgeier are RB1a and RB1b, it isn't the truth; Bijan is the clear No. 1.

That isn't a slight of Allgeier at all; Bijan is just that good.

The backup is heading into the final season of his rookie contract. The front office must prepare to make their top guy the highest-paid running back in NFL history, leaving them with no choice but to let their bruiser go next offseason (they may even trade him before the deadline this season).

Kyle Pitts, TE

The most notable and obvious free agent who won't return.

Kyle Pitts' price will be out of the Falcons' range. If it isn't, it means he had another down season, making it even more unlikely that the front office brings him back.

It is a no-win situation for Pitts in 2025, assuming his top wish is to stay with the team that drafted him.

Hopefully, he is able to capture the success he had as a rookie and help his offense make a postseason push.

David Onyemata, DL

It was surprising to see David Onyemata stick around, while Grady Jarrett was let go this offseason.

Onyemata is entering his age-32 season with his best days behind him. He is still a great run defender, but his pass-rush ability is nothing to write home about.

With a number of young, talented linemen surrounding him, this will be his final season in ATL.

Troy Andersen, LB

Oh boy, it has been a frustrating career for Troy Andersen.

It is easy to forget that he is entering his fourth year because he has hardly played. He has only played about a season and a half of games in three years, and now his availability in 2025 is TBD.

The Falcons have no reason to bring him back; it is best for both sides to part ways in the offseason.

