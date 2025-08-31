Falcons fantasy football: How this Texas legend turned into fantasy league winner

It's no secret that Bijan Robinson is a perennial RB1 and the face of the Falcons franchise. The Texas alum tore out of college after leading the Big 12 with 1580 yards on the ground and 20 total touchdowns. The running back's rookie campaign was hyped beyond belief, with experts predicting great things from the Falcons' eighth overall pick.

FantasyPros.com even listed Robinson as their consensus No. 7 overall pick and fourth RB entering his rookie season in 2023, and he performed to expectations. Robinson finished as RB9, posting 976 yards on the ground and another 487 yards on 58 receptions and eight TOT. Elite production while splitting reps with Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for over 1,000 yards the previous year.

Entering 2024, Mike Clay from ESPN placed Robinson No. 2 overall in his fantasy top 300, and he met expectations once again. Robinson totaled 1,887 yards from scrimmage and 15 TOT last season, blasting past nearly every young RB, and finished as RB3. Each year, Robinson has outperformed expectations and his previous season's statistics.

How will Bijan Robinson fare for the Falcons in 2025?

Expectations entering this season could not be higher for Robinson. He's everyone's RB1, and arguably the consensus No. 1 overall pick in most leagues. His quick cuts, dynamic receiving game, and touchdown upside create a fantasy must-have monster.

Entering 2025, ESPN predicts Robinson's season will finish similarly to last year. ESPN predicts 1,422 rushing yards, 490 receiving yards, and 14 TOT. This output is coveted in every league and helps solidify a position many fantasy managers don't value high enough.

Robinson is the type of player you can rely on and build a fantasy team around. The RB hasn't missed a game since his Sophomore year in college, and has a good offensive line to keep him healthy. Allgeier may be good, but he won't take away significant work from the 2024 RB3.

Saquon Barkley and Jahmyr Gibbs each finished above Robinson in PPR scoring last season. Barkley rushed for over 2,000 yards, which has never been repeated by the same RB, and he's entering his age-28 season. Gibbs will continue a timeshare with David Montgomery, who holds fantastic fantasy value on his own.

Barkley and Gibbs are set to regress, and Robinson only has opportunity in front of him. The RB1 overall in 2025 is up for grabs, and Robinson is the most likely candidate. As long as he stays healthy (fingers crossed) and Michael Penix Jr. gives him enough opportunity, Robinson will finish as an elite fantasy RB once again in 2025.

