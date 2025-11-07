Falcons' final Week 10 injury report will let fans breathe a little easier

The Atlanta Falcons are fresh off of their straight loss, and each one is growing harder to stomach than the last. The 24-23 loss to the New England Patriots saw Atlanta have a golden opportunity to win or take the game to overtime, but Parker Romo proved his unreliability once again.

That's why it was no surprise the Falcons cut him for Zane Gonzalez. Romo squandered a fantastic day from the offense, while the defense held their own against Drake Maye as well. And now, it's only adding to the urgency to come away victorious in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The 7-2 Colts currently boast the best record in the NFL, but they just got a whole lot scarier. To fill thier glaring hole in the secondary. Colts GM Chris Ballard struck a shocking deal before the trade deadline, acquiring Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner for two first-round picks and receiver Adonai Mitchell.

It cemented that the Colts are not to be taken lightly, and it will be an uphill battle in Berlin.

Falcons' final Week 10 injury report will help fans breathe a little easier

It's already been announced that Storm Norton, Leonard Floyd, and Matthew Bergeron will not make the trip to Germany, as all three have already been ruled out for Week 10. But otherwise, the Dirty Birds will be much closer to full strength than they've been across the last few weeks.

Billy Bowman Jr. is in line to make his first start since Week 4, but the offensive line lingers for Atlanta. With that being said, here is the final injury report with Sunday game statuses.

Disclaimer: due to the Falcons' travel plans, Friday's practice only came with a game status report,so all data is based on Thursday's practice

Did not participate /Out for Week 10

EDGE Leonard Floyd (hamstring)

G Matthew Bergeron (ankle)

T Storm Norton (foot)

Limited participation

S Jessie Bates III (knee)

CB Mike Hughes (neck)

ILB JD Betrand (knee)

G Chris Lindstrom (foot)

DL LaCale London (shoulder

Full participation

CB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring)

WR Casey Washington (back)

Let's break this down. Aside from the inactive trio, Hughes, Lindstrom, and London enter the weekend as the only players' whose statuses are in doubt for Sunday. Bates, Betrand, Bowman, Harrison and Washington are nowhere to be found on the injury report, meaning they will play.

Despite being downgraded from full to limited participation on Thursday, Harrison will return after missing Atlanta's last two games. And after the team released Ta'Quon Graham, his return will be even more important.

The Falcons will also see Casey Washington return after missing Week 9, which is good news for the fleeting receiver depth behind Drake London. JD Betrand's activity is good, but he's struggled immensely since taking over for Divine Deablo, and a matchup with Jonathan Taylor won't be any easier.

If Hughes doesn't play, it will be Dee Alford once again, and the injuries to Lindstrom, Bergeron, and Norton prove why Atlanta brought in Andrew Stueber as insurance—as Kyle Hinton will already start in Bergeron's place for a depleted unit.

It won't come easy, but if Dwayne Ledford can stabilize this offensive line, an upset victory is not unthinkable. Luckily DeForest Buckner won't be out there for the Colts.