The Atlanta Falcons are now sitting at 3-5 after suffering their third consecutive loss in Week 9 to the New England Patriots. The 24-23 defeat saw Atlanta move on from kicker Parker Romo after he missed a game-tying extra point, while Michael Penix Jr and Drake London shined in their return.

However, the Falcons will be making a trip overseas in Week 10, as they will face the 7-2 Indianapolis Colts in Berlin. The Dirty Birds will face a tall task in trying to slow down Jonathan Taylor, but Daniel Jones is fresh off of arguably the worst start of his breakout season in Week 9 against the Steelers.

Unforunately, Atlanta will enter this one affected by the inury bug once again. They got Penix, London, and Jalon Walker back in Week 9 but immediately lost both of their starting guards in Matthew Bergeron and Chris Lindstrom. And to add insult to injury, Leonard Floyd went down as well.

Falcons' first Week 10 injury report comes with a bittersweet feeling

While the Falcons could be missing some key pieces once again on Sunday morning, they could also see some key pieces return. Despite Raheem Morris admitting that it doesn't look good for Bergeron's Week 10 status, Zach Harrison and Billy Bowman Jr. are ramping up towards a return.

And a lot of this was backed up by the Falcons' Wednesday injury report, which gave some much-needed clarity on where things stand. The injury report looked as follows.

Did not participate

EDGE Leonard Floyd (hamstring)

G Chris Lindstrom (foot)

G Matthew Bergeron (ankle)

OL Storm Norton (foot)

Limited participation

CB Mike Hughes (neck)

ILB JD Betrand (knee)

DL LaCale London (shoulder)

Full

CB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring)

WR Casey Washington (back)

DL Zach Harrison (knee)

Let's break this down. Bowman, Washington, and Harrison all were inactive in Week 9, and the trio remain on track to return in Week 10. Bowman hasn't played since Week 4 and Harrison missed both Weeks 8 and 9, so these returns will prove crucial against one of the NFL's hottest teams.

It's a good sign to not see Jessie Bates III, Jake Matthews, Penix, London listed anywhere on this injury report. It means that the injuries that were affecting them are a true sign of the past and that Atlanta has nothing extra to worry about.

Something also worth noting is the lack of participation of Storm Norton. The veteran looked like he was on track to make his season debut against the Patriots, but didn't participate on Friday, and was inactive. Now we know why, as Raheem Morris admitted he suffered a setback in his recovery.

It's unforunate to see that Floyd, Bergeron, and Lindstrom didn't practice today, but it's early in the week. Between the OL injuries to both guards and Norton, it's no surprise that the Falcons signed OL Andrew Stueber to the active roster. Especially given Kyle Hinton will likely start in place of Bergeron.

It's also interesting to see Hughes, Betrand, and LaCale London listed on the injury report. The Falcons released Ta'Quon Graham in large part due to his two-sack game in Foxborough, but now they could be without him this weekend.

Combined with his struggles, Betrand's injury is only more proof that Atlanta needed to add another linebacker before the trade deadline, while Dee Alford will likely start in Hughes' place opposite A.J. Terrell if the former first-rounder is inactive.