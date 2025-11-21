The Atlanta Falcons enter Week 12 with their backs against the wall. Their 30-27 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers saw them lose arguably their two most important offensive pieces go down in Drake London and Michael Penix Jr.—and Penix will miss the remainder of the season with a partially torn ACL.

And in Week 12, the entire season hangs in the balance. The Dirty Birds will face the New Orleans Saints for the first time this season. This trip to the Big Easy will also come with a surprise appearance from Drew Brees, but it also will be tougher since London won't play on Sunday due to a PCL sprain.

Missing both Penix and London is bad enough for an Atlanta offense that's already been below average, so now Zac Robinson has a true uphill battle. Now, it's starting to look like Raheem Morris' future in Atlanta hinges on the play Kirk Cousins, the injury report certainly isn't making things easier.

Falcons' final Week 12 injury report is looking like the ultimate double-edged sword

However, while both QB1 and WR1 will be on the sideline for this one, Atlanta will receive some reinforcements. In all likelihood, star linebacker Divine Deablo will make his much-awaited return to the starting up, while Matthew Bergeron and Leonard Floyd also have a real chance to return in Week 12.

With that being said, here is Friday's injury report with game statuses.

Did not participate

S Jessie Bates III (personal)

WR Drake London (knee)

CB Billy Bowman Jr. (achilles)

ILB Josh Woods (hamstring)

LS Liam McCullough (personal)

EDGE Leonard Floyd (hamstring)

DL David Onyemata (rest)

DL Zach Harrison (knee)

Limited

ILB Kaden Elliss (rest)

G Chris Lindstrom (foot)

T Jake Matthews (rest)

Full

ILB Divine Deablo (forearm)

CB Dee Alford (concussion)

CB Mike Hughes (neck)

S Xavier Watts (illness)

ILB Malik Verdon (shoulder)

DL Brandon Dorlus (oblique)

G Matthew Bergeron (ankle)

Out for Week 12:

WR Drake London (knee)

CB Billy Bowman Jr. (achilles)

ILB Josh Woods (hamstring)

DL Zach Harrison (knee)

Let's break this down, because there's a lot to unpack here.

Billy Bowman Jr. seems to be the surprise here, as he practiced both Wednesday and Thursday yet won't play this week. From the looks of it, it the rookie corner reportedly suffered an Achilles injury in Friday's practice that seems to be significant enough for him to not play Sunday.

However, despite the absence of the fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, the secondary will have reinforcements as Dee Alford and Mike Hughes practiced in full on Friday and carry no injury designation. Their return makes the sting of again losing Bowman a little bit easier.

London was never going to play, so Darnell Mooney now leads a putrid receiver room in Cousins' second start of the season. Despite his lack of activity, Xavier Watts and Brandon Dorlus are good to go for Week 12, but Dorlus' IDL running mate Zach Harrison will miss his second consecutive game,.

The full session is setting Matthew Bergeron up to play for the first time since Week 9, and it seems like Chris Lindstrom is also good to go despite logging another limited practice session, so at least the four-time Pro Bowler will be playing behind a fully healthy offensive line this weekend.

Even Leonard Floyd has a real shot to suit up this weekend, so it looks like the injury epidemic is in the past as Deablo is expected to be activated prior to Week 12. However, missing four starters and playing without Penix and London is worrisome in the most important divisional game of the season.