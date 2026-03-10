Falcons' first defensive deal of free agency comes with a key coaching connection

If there's one thing that Atlanta Falcons fans have learned about Kevin Stefanski this offseason, it's that he really loves his guys. Like really loves them. He loves them so much to the point that the Falcons have already signed several players and free agency hasn't even been open for very long.

In addition to a reunion with Austin Hooper (who's also an ex-Falcons fan favorite), Stefanski was able to bring another player with him to Atlanta. That player is Cleveland Browns' edge rusher Cameron Thomas, who agreed to terms on a one-year $3.1 million deal with the Falcons earlier this afternoon.

Former Browns DE Cameron Thomas reached agreement today with the Falcons on a 1-year $3.1M deal, per @EquitySports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

Even though they've signed six players, the Thomas signing marked the Dirty Birds' first defensive addition since the legal tampering period opened up. In addition to Thomas, the Falcons signed three pass-catchers and two special teamers because they're trying to save their remaining cap space.

Cameron Thomas, the Falcons' first defensive signing of the free agent period, played for Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland

Let's be real here. This isn't going to be the guy who fills the shoes of James Pearce Jr. following his arrest last month. He may not even fill the shoes of Leonard Floyd and Arnold Ebiketie if they leave like expected, but at the very least, he is a solid young pass-rusher who could have a rotational role after spending the last two years playing for Stefanski.

The 26-year-old recorded 2.5 sacks and a career-high seven QB hits in 2025, so he can be a solid contributor. The Browns' pass rush was the only defining characteristic of another rough season, so while Myles Garrett deservedly gets all the shine, he was able to elevate the play of the entire D-Line.

Thomas was a third-round pick of the Cardinals' back in 2022, and plays with a high motor, so he'll bring some much-needed energy to the DL room. He attempted to learn from J.J. Watt in Arizona, even if that never saw him blossom into the star fans were expecting once he entered the league, which is why he has bounced around the NFL.

Even still, there's nothing wrong with signing a high-upside young pass-rusher with ties to this coaching staff. It's not the sort of move that will have Falcons fans jumping for joy, but given the financial situation in Atlanta, fans better not get accustomed to moves like that until next offseason.