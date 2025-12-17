Falcons' first Week 16 injury report comes with the good news fans have waited for

The Atlanta Falcons finally returned to the win column in Week 15, as the Falcons enjoyed a historic comeback over the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. A historic performance from Kyle Pitts and Kirk Cousins' best start of the year helped carry the Atlanta offense in the 29-28 road victory.

And it was the elite offensive performance that made the Falcons' franchise-record 19 penalties obsolete in the 29-28 road win. They trailed by 14 entering the fourth quarter, but were resilient enough to fight like they haven't all year, which could end up helping to save Raheem Morris' job.

However, the Falcons will sustain that momentum if Morris wants to make a true statement to Arthur Blank. They always fare well against the Buccaneers, but a road clash against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday certainly won't come as easy for the 5-9 Falcons despite some favorable injury news.

Falcons' first Week 16 injury report comes with some good news fans have waited for

The Falcons have already been given some good news this week given Drake London's outlook is trending up, and that was backed up. On Wednesday, London practiced for the first time since suffering a PCL sprain against the Panthers, setting him up to play for the first time in a month.

Unfortunately, that comes in the wake of some less favorable injury news. Mike Hughes exited and didn't return on Thursday night due to a sprained ankle, which led Morris to confirm that Hughes won't play against the Cardinals and Cobee Bryant will receive additional snaps in his absence.

Did not participate

WR KhaDarrel Hodge (shoulder)

QB Easton Stick (personal)

CB Mike Hughes (ankle)

EDGE Leonard Floyd (illness)

Limited

WR Drake London (knee)

Full participation

RB Bijan Robinson (illness)

CB Dee Alford (illness)

Let's break this down. It's flu season, and the Falcons clearly have a bug going through the building. Bijan Robinson, Dee Alford, and Leonard Floyd are all dealing with an illness, but Bijan and Alford still practiced, while Floyd was held out for what is likely to be a precautionary absence.

Expect all three of them to play on Sunday without any limitations, even if some minor systems linger. As far as London goes, he practiced in a limited capacity, which gives him a real chance to play after Morris gave an optimistic update earlier on his status earlier this week.

Hodge not practicing isn't ideal due to his special teams prowess, but it hasn't changed the woes in that area anyways. There is also a chance he is healthy scratched or held out like he has in weeks past.

And with Easton Stick dealing with something personal, it will be Kyle Trask backing up Cousins until Stick is back on the practice field. And all things considered, this team is finally getting back to full strength despite losing Zach Harrison, Bralen Trice, and Troy Andersen for the year.