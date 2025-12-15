Raheem Morris delivers promising Drake London injury update after Week 15 win

The Atlanta Falcons have been without Drake London for the past month, and it seems like he's finally gearing up towards a return on Sunday. Following Kyle Pitts' historic Week 15 performance in London's absence, the offense could be back to full strength as they travel to Arizona in Week 16.

Raheem Morris has been saying they're hopeful about the 24-year-old's return for weeks now, but he provided the most promising injury update we've seen. While addressing the media earlier today, Morris admitted he's more hopeful about London making his return this weekend against the Cardinals.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris says the team is "more hopeful" about WR Drake London returning to the lineup this weekend. He's still considered day to day, but Morris is hopeful. — Will McFadden (@willmcfadden) December 15, 2025

The fourth-year wideout was off to a sensational start to the season before suffering a PCL sprain against the Panthers back in Week 11. However, he has yet to practice since getting injured, so Morris labeling him day-to-day might not be enough to warrant the Falcons rushing his return to the lineup.

Morris also confirmed cornerback Mike Hughes suffered a sprained ankle in the 29-28 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football and won't play in Week 16. He exited the contest and didn't return, and given Atlanta's 5-9 record, there's a chance they opt to shut him down for the season.

If London manages to miss his fifth consecutive game, that absence will evidently prove more costly. Kirk Cousins hasn't thrown to his superstar receiver in any of his starts this season, yet still managed to turn in his best start of the season in Atlanta's historic come-from-behind victory in Tampa Bay.

When he was originally diagnosed with the PCL sprain, it was supposed to sideline him for a week or two, but we have now doubled the timeline for the worst-case scenario. At this point, there should be genuine discussion about holding London out for the rest of the season to prevent further injury risk.

Watching London terrorize defenses this season been one of the few pleasures amid a Falcons' season that most fans would prefer to forget. So knowing there's a chance he might not play again season is genuinely heartbreaking, especially since it's come with a lot of false hope from Morris.

The USC product is one of the most dynamic pass-catchers in the NFL, and this season was supposed to help award him with a lucrative long-term extension. But the longer London is sidelined, the more it could affect his price tag on a new deal—and potentially his long-term future in Atlanta.