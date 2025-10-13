Falcons' glaring strength is primed to break the vaunted Buffalo defense

The Atlanta Falcons are underdogs against the 4-1 Buffalo Bills in Monday's game at home. But, there is one thing that everyone is missing: the Falcons' biggest strength is the Bills' biggest problem, and it could put the home team in total control of the game.

This season, the Dirty Birds average the sixth-most rush yards per game at 136.5. What's even more impressive is that they have averaged 159 rush yards over their past three games.

Meanwhile, the Bills have allowed the fifth-most rush yards in the NFL, surrendering 145.6 yards per game and giving the Falcons a highway to take over the game.

If Zac Robinson can come out and establish the run early, the team will be heading toward their third and biggest win of the season after the bye.

Falcons' running game should take over on Monday Night Football

The duo of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier at running back is about as good as it gets. We have seen it over the past three years; when this offense is producing, they are giving the ball to those two guys.

That has become exponentially more important in their Week 6 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

While the Falcons' defense has been balling, they are up against the wall with three-time Pro Bowler and reigning MVP Josh Allen on the other side. The best defense will be a consistent running game that will keep Allen off the field.

If the two teams split time of possession, no one can expect Jeff Ulbrich's unit to hold Josh Allen under 300 yards—he is just too good.

That is why long, clean, and sustained drives on the ground will be the difference between a 3-2 and a 2-3 record.

Bijan and Tyler will have holes to run through, as the stats say. There is no excuse for the Falcons not to run the ball 35 times.

To further that point, the Falcons are the only team that has allowed fewer passing yards than the Bills this season. There is no reason to have Michael Penix Jr. drop back 30 times in Week 6.

When you look at all of this, there is a clear path for the Dirty Birds to upset one of the league's top teams and hand them their second straight loss.