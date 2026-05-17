Falcons' grueling 2026 draw may haunt their playoff hopes in more ways than one

The NFL schedule has been released, and Atlanta Falcons fans now know what to expect during the 2026 season: a lot of heartache. Forging a contender in the modern NFL isn't easy, but Kevin Stefanski is going to have to put his blood, sweat, and tears into his first season with the Falcons.

Not only do the Falcons start off their season with three road games in the first four weeks, all four of them are set to take place in difficult road enviornments: Pittsburgh, Green Bay, and New Orleans. And to make matters worse, the latter two are set to take place in primetime on national television.

Atlanta's only home game in the opening month of the season is the home opener against the Carolina Panthers, who are fresh off of an NFC South title and almost beat the Rams in the Wild Card Round. And they threw around money like it was nothing all offseason to improve their defense.

The early portion of the Falcons' 2026 schedule is incredibly unfavorable

The Steelers are beatable with a new coach and their underwhelming QB competition, but the Dirty Birds have still never won on the road in Pittsbutgh. Stefanski should be plenty familiar with his former AFC North rivals, who are somehow always decent, but Mike McCarthy is their new man in charge.

In fact, it's not insane to suggest Atlanta could start 2-0 under Stefanski, but that Week 3 game will be tough. At Lambeau Field. On Thursday Night Football. Coming off of a short week, the only things playing in their favor are this game playing in September and the high likelihood of no Micah Parsons.

And then you have the Monday Night Football clash with the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. That game is meant to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of the "Domecoming" game in which the Saints beat the Falcons in their first game back in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina back in 2006.

Thankfully, the Falcons swept the Saints last year and beat them in the MNF game that took place in honor of the 10-year anniversary of Domecoming. The only issue is that they have gotten a lot better since their last meeting, so thankfully they'll have days of extra preparation going into this matchup.

In the next week, they host the Baltimore Ravens in another primetime game, and two-time MVP Lamar Jackson will give Atlanta's athletic LB core a fit. And before the bye week, they also face the Bears, 49ers, Bucs, Bengals (in Madrid), and Chiefs, all of whom have some of the NFL's best rosters.

Three straight primetime games and one road game in September is grueling, but knowing how many playoff-caliber rosters they face in such a short time frame is proof that nothing will come easy for Stefanski and the Falcons in 2026, especially given their concerns at the quarterback position.