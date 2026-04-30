Falcons have perfect chance to poach oft-rumored trade target away from Saints

The New Orleans Saints already failed in their attempts to trade for New York Giants' star pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, but he could land with another team in the NFC South. If the Atlanta Falcons want to get aggressive, they could make their arch-rivals jealous and swing a deal for Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux has been involved in trade rumors for months now. It first surfaced after the Giants traded for Brian Burns, then again when they drafted Abdul Carter, and again last week when New York drafted Ohio State star linebacker Arvell Reese with the fifth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While creating his post-NFL Draft trade big board, Kristopher Knox placed Thibodeaux second, only behind Eagles WR A.J. Brown, whose looming trade to New England feels inevitable now. And to really fan the flames, Knox named the Falcons as one of two potential landing spots for the 25-year-old.

"It certainly feels like Kayvon Thibodeaux's time with the New York Giants is nearing its end," Knox wrote. "The 2022 first-round pick has flashed a high ceiling (11.5 sacks in 2023) but is entering a contract year without a headlining spot in the pass-rushing rotation."

The Falcons are being linked to Giants' EDGE rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux

Knox named the Dirty Birds alongside the Cincinnati Bengals as teams to watch for the 2022 first-round pick. He also projects the required compensation to be a conditional fourth-round pick in 2027, so for a team that is expected to have nine picks in the 2027 Draft, they can afford to part with one.

The Saints apparently took part in early trade talks for Thibodeaux a few weeks ago, but they ultimately traded for another former first-rounder in Tyree Wilson of the Las Vegas Raiders. So if Atlanta were to acquire the Oregon product, they'd be picking up a better player for a similar price.

Wilson isn't a player who'd deter the Saints from acquiring Thibodeaux, but Ian Cunningham can not let that happen. Given all of the question marks with this Atlanta defensive line, most notably with James Pearce Jr., he would be the perfect trade pickup to complement Jalon Walker off the edge.

Spotrac projected his market value around four years and $74 million, which comes in around $18.5M a year. That's pretty hefty for a guy with one season over 10 sacks, but since the talent is there and he's entering a contract year, someone (probably not the Giants) is gonna give him big money--it's just unclear who.

The Falcons already have one ex-Giants pass-rusher on their roster in Azeez Ojulari, so what's the harm in making it two by bringing him is former teammate? They have the 2027 cap space to extend him if necessary, but like Kyle Pitts, you want to see him play out the year before committing to him.

Given Atlanta's lack of depth off the edge, Thibodeaux's cheaper price tag, and having Nate Ollie and Jeff Ulbrich oversee his development, there's no reason for the Falcons to kick the tires on trading for him--especially to keep him away from New Orleans.