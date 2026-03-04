It took one combine meeting for Falcons to prepare for life without Tyler Allgeier

Free agency hasn't even started yet and Atlanta Falcons fans are preparing for the inevitable reality in which Tyler Allgeier leaves Atlanta this offseason. His looming departure is basically common knowledge at this point, which means that the Falcons badly need a young RB to spell Bijan Robinson.

This has led Ian Cunningham and the Falcons to do work on running backs who could replace him, specifically the players expected to be picked on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft. And one of those players could be Penn State running back Nick Singleton, who reportedly met with the team during the combine.

In addition to his meeting with the Dirty Birds, Singleton met with the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, and Kansas City Chiefs. However, he never participated in any on-field activities at the combine due to a broken foot he suffered at the Senior Bowl, which puts a higher emphasis on his interviews.

The Falcons could be looking at Penn State's Nick Singleton as a potential replacement for Tyler Allgeier

The 22-year-old isn't on Jeremiyah Love's level as a prospect, but could be a quality backup for a run-heavy Atlanta offense. The 6-foot, 224-pound RB has a very similar frame to Allgeier, so assuming Kevin Stefanski covets a bigger back over Bijan around the goal line, drafting Singleton makes sense.

After surpassing 1,000 rushing yards in his freshman and junior seasons at Penn State, Singleton's numbers were cut in half in 2025, which could be explained by PSU's major offensive drop-off once Drew Allar got hurt. And even while he was healthy, they weren't exactly setting the Big 10 on fire.

The former Big Ten Freshman of the Year was once regarded as a first or second-round pick, but the combination of this injury and staying in college too long had an adverse effect on his draft stock. Now he's a fourth-round guy at best, but is a good bet to return on investment given his track record.

What makes the Falcons' run game work so well is that while Bijan is the do-it-all guy, Allgeier still got plenty of shine, which should be a good sign for SIngleton. In fact, he started to fly under the radar because of the player ahead of him on the depth chart, but Singleton is used to sharing the backfield.

Allgeier is an underappreciated running back who will likely land starting-caliber money on the open market, but he isn't a particularly difficult player to replace. Running backs grow on trees nowadays, so while the BYU product thrives elsewhere, the Falcons themselves are entering a new chapter, which Singleton could become a key part of.