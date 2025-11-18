Falcons' heartbreaking injury news threatens to overshadow a crucial return

The Atlanta Falcons didn't just lose on the scoreboard in Week 11. Their 30-27 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers saw the Dirty Birds lose two of their most important offensive players, as Drake London suffered a PCL sprain while Michael Penix Jr.'s knee injury resulted in a partially torn ACL.

However, as Penix will be placed on IR and London will miss at least a week, the Falcons could see one of their most important players return from IR in Week 12. While addressing the media on Monday afternoon, Raheem Morris admitted he expects Divine Deablo back against the Saints.

Morris admitted the veteran linebacker is expected to return to practice this week, and there's a real shot his 21-day window to be activated sees him return to action in a crucial rivalry clash on Sunday. Unfortunately, it might come too little too late as Atlanta's playoff hopes have evaporated completely.

Divine Deablo has a real shot to return for the Falcons in Week 12

Deablo signed a two-year $14 million contract with the Dirty Birds this offseason, and has been worth every penny thus far. Before suffering a fractured forearm against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7, the 27-year-old logged 24 combined tackles and played a pivotal role in Atlanta's defensive success.

Between Deablo and first-round rookie Jalon Walker, the Falcons pass-rushing renaissance was aided by Jeff Ulbrich's ability to disguise coverages due to their versatility. Walker has started to break out over the last few games, so that should only continue once his running mate returns.

Prior to being torched by Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan, Atlanta boasted the NFL's best pass defense, but they were also missing two starters in Mike Hughes in Dee Alford in Week 11. But the best part about this news is that JD Betrand won't have to play meaningful snaps anymore.

However, converted safety Ronnie Harrison has impressed in Deablo's absence since being promoted from the practice squad, but the fifth-year linebacker's breakout campaign should continue once activated—even if it comes against the Jets in Week 13 rather than this weekend.

The 2021 third-round pick out of Virginia Tech impressed in Las Vegas, but Ulbrich learned how to truly utilize his sideline-to-sideline skillet, as he was brought to Atlanta to play the role of the swiss army knife.

The Falcons were already without multiple key starters in Week 11, so every injury return this team gets is pivotal, especially with Kirk Cousins in line to start at least the next four games and Raheem Morris firmly on the hot seat.