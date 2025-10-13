Raheem Morris just said what Falcons fans have been learning about offseason gem

It didn't take long for linebacker Divine Deablo to make headlines during offseason activities. From snap one, everyone could see that the former third-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders was trending towards a breakout year with the Atlanta Falcons.

Deablo has racked up 18 tackles, three pass breakups, a half of a sack, and a fumble recovery in four games.

While those stats don't necessarily put him up among the top of the NFL, his impact has been felt far beyond the stat sheet. His head coach, Raheem Morris, even went as far as to call him a "coach on the field," which is the highest praise for a player at his position—who is meant to serve as a defensive leader.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on inside linebacker Divine Deablo: "He's like a coach on the field." — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) October 9, 2025

It is obvious that Deablo's talents were masked during his first four years in Las Vegas.

Falcons hit a home run with the signing of LB Divine Deablo

Linebacker wasn't a necessity this offseason for the Atlanta Falcons. They have their leader, Kaden Elliss, an uber-talent, Troy Andersen, and 2024 fifth-round pick JD Bertrand.

However, once they hired Jeff Ulbrich, everyone knew they would target a safety-converted linebacker. Not to mention, you can't exactly count on Andersen to stay healthy.

After they missed out on poaching Jamien Sherwood from the Jets, they pivoted their pursuit to Deablo, and it has quickly proven to be one of the NFL's best signings.

Deablo signed a two-year, $14-million contract with the Dirty Birds. His $7M AAV ranks 28th among off-ball linebackers, further proving he is a steal.

When you combine his speed, quickness, energy, and leadership, he has been one of the best in the league. His pairing with Kaden Elliss has helped propel the Falcons' defense to being No.. 1 in total defense entering Week 6.

In addition to crediting Deablo, you also have to give Ulbrich his flowers. He knows the exact type of players he wants for his defense. Go back to his first stint with the Falcons when he brought in undersized, athletic linebackers like Deion Jones or former Yale safety Foyesade Oluokun.

Overall, the former Virginia Tech star has been a game-changer for the defense, proving he is worth every dollar owed to him.