Falcons' hopes of extending coveted free agent are looking stronger than ever

Now that the Atlanta Falcons' new coaching staff under Kevin Stefanski is basically completely filled out, the new priority is free agency. Kyle Pitts is the one grabbing all the headlines, but in typical Falcons fashion, they have many players flying under the radar, including star linebacker Kaden Elliss.

It's not a Falcons offseason if they aren't at risk of losing a premier talent, and Elliss is no different. He'll be pretty cheap to retain, but luckily, their hopes of retaining him just received a big boost. They are retaining ILB coach Barrett Ruud, who has been his linebackers coach both the last two seasons.

Both Stefanski and Jeff Ulbrich seem to know full well just how important the 30-year-old is to this Atlanta defense, which bodes well for his impending free agency. However, Pitts is expected to receive the franchise tag, so the Falcons are taking a massive risk by letting him hit free agency.

Ruud was always expected to be kept, especially since there hasn't been much shakeup among the defensive staff, but every connection matters in the NFL. Having this much continuity from a defense that thrived in 2025 bodes well in keeping in many pieces in place as possible-- Elliss included.

The Falcons' decision to retain ILB coach Barrett Ruud bodes well for their hopes of keeping Kaden Elliss

The 42-year-old has been one of the most important assistant coaches on Ulbrich's staff, mainly because of his work with Elliss and veteran LB Divine Deablo, who had a breakout year in his first season with the Dirty Birds, both of whom turned out to be the heart of a vastly improved defense.

As a linebacker, the Idaho product is an elite pass-rusher, has fantastic IQ, and is a defensive swiss army knife in every definition of the word, and that versatility is something every defense should want. And for that reason, they Falcons will have to fend off several other suitors for their star LB.

Elliss led the team with 107 total tackles, while only Brandon Dorlus (11) had more tackles for loss than his 10. Moreover, his 84.6 pass rush grade per Pro Football Focus ranked fourth at linebacker and he ranked eighth at the position in total snaps-- proof of his value in Atlanta, which Ruud has contributed to.

He may not have the Pro Bowl nods to back it up, but he's been one of the most underrated defenders in the NFL for years now. Now that he's about to cash in, other fanbases are finally giving him the respect he deserves, but keeping Ruud proves Elliss is a priority to extend for the Falcons.