Kevin Stefanski's latest Michael Penix Jr. comments have Falcons fans confused

After announcing the release of Kirk Cousins earlier, the Atlanta Falcons are exploring all avenues to add to the quarterback room this offseason. The release of Cousins should open the door for Michael Penix Jr. to be the full-time starting QB in 2026, but Kevin Stefanski is now saying not so fast.

While addressing the media during the NFL scouting combine, Stefanski was asked about naming Penix the starter, yet he was non-committal. I understand not wanting to commit until you know he's ready to go for Week 1, but after cutting Kirk, Penix should unequivocally be Atlanta's QB1 in 2026.

Kevin Stefanski asked if Michael Penix is his starting QB when healthy: "I'm not big on giving out positions in February. I think you guys know how I feel about Michael and I'm excited about his trajectory. I also know he's focused on his rehab, which is the right thing to do." — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) February 24, 2026

Not only does this come days after Matt Ryan expressed support in the 25-year-old, it comes after Stefanski himself gave nothing but praise for the former first-rounder during his introductory presser. And the main goal of the Falcons' whole offseason was to assemble a better support system for him.

Michael Penix Jr.'s hopes of being the Falcons' starting quarterback are not as set in stone as we hoped

The one defense I have for Stefanski is that its way too early to officially name a starting QB. Most teams don't even do this to August. Free agency and the draft both have yet to happen, which will give away far more answers about the Dirty Birds' intentions at the position compared to right now.

The big problem with the two-time Coach of the Year's comments is that hearing this could be a detriment to the confidence of the Washington product. Zac Robinson and Raheem Morris did nothing to give him confidence, and I fear that this could unearth a similar trend under Stefanski.

The worst part is that Ian Cunningham also didn't commit to him as the starter, but that makes more sense because as a relatively QB-needy team, you want to explore all options, but you also want to see what you have in the young quarterback you are in the process of molding as the new face of the franchise. It's like being stuck between a rock and a hard place.

It remains to be seen whether Stefanski and Cunningham want to add a signal-caller to push Penix for the starting job or sign an insurance option to back him up., In my eyes, Joe Flacco remains the big favorite to end up in Atlanta, but you never know. the new regime could throw us a massive curveball.

The names that have been linked to the Falcons the most are Flacco, Tua Tagovailoa, and Mac Jones, most of whom would be more direct competition for Penix. Most importantly, the lefty needs to get healthy, because this is all a moot point if he isn't ready for Week 1 and Stefanski is forced to start someone else, even if this coaching staff will help him shine.

We know how he feels about him, but there's still a long road until training camp, and right now, we have more questions than answers about the most important position on the roster.