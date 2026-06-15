Falcons just received a major string of good news before mandatory minicamp

Mandatory minicamp for the Atlanta Falcons is set to kick off tomorrow and last until Thursday, but their biggest win of minicamp came before it even began. And no, I'm not referring to Michael Penix Jr. being cleared for 11 on 11, because that hasn't happened just yet, this is something else entirely.

The Falcons just got a major update on the James Pearce Jr. front. While his presence at mandatory minicamp was coming into question due to his unfolding legal situation, Fox 5 Atlanta's Miles Garrett reported that the second-year edge rusher will reportedly be in the facility for minicamp tomorrow.

The 23-year-old wasn't in the building during voluntary workouts or OTAs, but will be back in Flowery Branch for minicamp. And given the circumstances, that's the best news you're gonna get, as there really hasn't been very much information to go off of in terms of his Week 1 availability in Pittsburgh.

James Pearce Jr. is expected to be back for Falcons mandatory minicamp

Pearce was arrested in February for an alleged domestic dispute with WNBA star and ex-girlfriend Rickea Jackson, in which he was charged with five felonies. Of those five, a felony stalking charge was downgraded to a misdemeanor while an aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer charge was dropped completely.

The 2025 first-round pick from Tennessee still has three felonies aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person. But as long as he stays out of trouble, his charges are well on their way to being dropped right along with it.

In order for his charges to be dropped, Pearce agreed with Jackson and the Doral police on a 12-month pretrial diversion program to help him avoid court and potential jail time. He has to complete an intervention program with the state of Florida where the trial will go on hold until this is completed.

The Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist will have to attend therapy sessions, take drug tests, adhere to a no-contact order against Jackson, and stay out of trouble across a 12-month period for the charges to be dropped.

Obviously, suspension or NFL discipline could still be possible even with the criminal charges being dropped, but league precedent typically waits for the legal process to play out before making a ruling. But seeing him in any capacity in 2026 is better than seeing his career be cut short by prison time.

Kevin Stefanski has stayed away from speaking on this ongoing legal situation, but has admitted that the Falcons have been in contact with his representation. And having James Pearce Jr. back in the building tomorrow is a big win.