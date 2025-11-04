Falcons' latest injury has Terry Fontenot linked to intriguing insurance option

In the Atlanta Falcons' 24-23 loss to the New England Patriots, an already-battered defense lost another key piece to injury. EDGE rusher Leonard Floyd entered the weekend nursing a hamstring injury, and re-aggravated that in Week 9, as he left and did not return against the red-hot Pats.

For an Atlanta defense that's already missing key starters in Divine Deablo and Billy Bowman Jr., it's far from the most encouraging news. But with tomorrow's NFL Trade Deadline right around the corner, it presents Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot with a golden opportunity to address the position.

Jaelan Phillips is a no go, as he was already dealt to Philadelphia yesterday, but there are plenty of intriguing pass-rushers who could be moved. Bradley Chubb and Trey Hendrickson might come too expensive, but Jets EDGE Jermaine Johnson II could be a truly viable trade target for the Dirty Birds.

Terry Fontenot needs to pull the trigger on a Jermaine Johnson II trade

In five starts since being activated off IR, the 26-year-old has amassed just one sack and 19 combined tackles. It's worth noting that Johnson missed the start of the season due to rehabilitation for his torn Achilles suffered in Week 2 of last season, so he might not be fully at 100% just yet.

The 2022 first-round pick has only played a full 17 games in one of his four NFL seasons, so his durability comes with a bit of risk. However, it's those same durability questions that could see the Falcons bring him in at a much cheaper price compared to some of the other EDGE's on the market.

Back in 2023, his lone fully healthy season, the Florida State product logged 7.5 sacks, 55 combined tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 16 QB hits en route to being named to his first Pro Bowl. And that was accomplished under the guidance of current Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

With Floyd sidelined for an unknown period of time, Atlanta is leaning on rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. to carry the load. Walker recorded two sacks, two TFL's, and a forced fumble against the Patriots—which Pearce recovered and helped the Falcons score another touchdown before halftime.

Both rookies finally showcased their potential, which could see the Dirty Birds look to move Arnold Ebiketie before the deadline. The fourth-year pass rusher is set to be a free agent this offseason, unlike Johnson, who's fifth-year option was picked up by Gang Green this offseason.

However, according to Pro Football Focus, Ebiketie was fourth among all pass-rushers in PFF grade in Week 9 and led the NFL with a 90.7 pass rush grade. That could see Fontenot capitalize on his monster game and move him, while hoping an Ulbrich-Johnson reunion unlocks his potential once again.