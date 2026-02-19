Falcons' legend just hopped on the Kyle Pitts bandwagon at the best possible time

At this point, everyone in the greater Atlanta area wants the Atlanta Falcons to bring back Kyle Pitts, and Ian Cunningham and the front office better listen. It's rare that a talent as rare as Pitts hits free agency, so even though he's been disappointing, we finally saw the player we know he can be in 2025.

So even with an expensive price tag, nobody is balking, and that includes a franchise legend. Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez just sent a big message to Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski: he wants the Falcons to bring Pitts back and thinks that signing an extension with him should be a top priority.

"“You know what he can do. You got to get him back. That’s what I’d want if I’m a Falcons fan or the Falcons organization. That would be a priority for me to get him back.”" Tony Gonzalez

Tony G has been very vocal in his belief of the former top-five pick for years now, so while hearing this sentiment is promising, it's not that surprising. After his breakout game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15, Gonzalez was the first to praise him during Amazon Prime's postgame show.

Tony Gonzalez made it clear he wants the Falcons to bring back Kyle Pitts this offseason

Since retiring, the 14-time Pro Bowler has become an NFL analyst during the Thursday Night Football pregame and postgame show, so he knows his football. He was one of the smartest tight ends in NFL history during his playing career, so if there's such thing as a ringing endorsement, this is just that.

In 2025, Pitts joined Gonzalez as the only tight ends in Falcons' history to surpass 80 receptions in a single season, while his breakout final month of the season saw him break the franchise record for most receiving yards in a four-game span. If that isn't a man who deserves an extension, I dont know what is, but I understand the hesitance given his inconsistency over the years.

The Florida product ranks fifth all-time in tight end receiving yards under the age of 25, and since he doesn't turn 26 until October, he has a chance to not only lap Mike Ditka whose fourth, but Gonzalez and Jason Witten, who are second and third, if Atlanta brings him back and he shines in 2026.

The franchise tag's $16 million price tag they're expected to use on him would be similar to what Pitts would make on a new contract, so they'd be better off extending him before the salary cap increases even more and he wants even more money. And Stefanski's love for tight ends should make an obvious decision even easier.

Gonzalez hit the nail on the head with this one. Of all of the many impending free agents the Falcons are at risk of losing, the only one you could argue is more important to this team's success is Kaden Elliss. But Elliss wasn't operating as the quasi-WR2 behind London because of poor receiver depth.

We all know Pitts should be be back and likely will be, but things change at the flip of a dime in the NFL, so like the six-time All-Pro said, they better keep him in red and black for years to come.