Falcons legend makes shocking move towards first coaching opportunity

The Atlanta Falcons have seen their fair share of head coaching turmoil, but this is different. After UAB fired head coach Trent Dilfer on Sunday afternoon, Falcons legend and UAB alum Roddy White made it clear that he's interested in restoring the glory days at his alma mater.

I want the job https://t.co/x7KEr4GnGi — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) October 12, 2025

Instead of promoting someone else for the job like Dez Bryant did for Falcons' OC Zac Robinson at Oklahoma State, White wants to capitalize on the opportunity. He played at UAB from 2001-2004 before the Dirty Birds selected him in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft—and now he's ready to return to where it all began.

Dilfer recorded a 9-21 record with the Blazers, and the Super Bowl-winning quarterback never led them to more than four wins in a season. He had zero collegiate coaching experience before being hired at UAB, and that is why White is not yet a serious candidate.

Roddy White throws his hat in the ring for UAB coaching vacancy

We have seen former players transition into coaching without experience before, but it doesn't always translate to success—especially for ex-Falcons. Deion Sanders has been running a media circus over at Colorado, and Michael Vick has been off to a shaky start at Norfolk State.

Additionally, DeSean Jackson is in his first season with Delaware State, so programs remain attracted to former NFL stars.

Even Dilfer himself only had high-school coaching experience, so it would be a shock to see UAB hire another former NFL player without high-level coaching experience. However, in the college football landscape, familiarity and vision can trump a traditional résumé.

Luckily for White, he has exactly. After growing up in South Carolina, the four-time Pro Bowler spent his entire playing career in the South, so his familiarity with the area could translate to success on the recruiting trail.

And with him having played at UAB, there will be no candidate more invested in the team's success than White—and having a program legend at the helm is a good way to get players to buy in.

Fans might best remember him for serving as one of the most dominant wideouts in franchise history and a key piece of the Falcons teams that terrorized defenses. Playing with Vick, Matt Ryan, and Julio Jones saw him get overshadowed at times, but White is still a fan favorite who remains close with his former teammates.

He remains invested in the community, and still speaks his mind about the Falcons on Twitter, so fans should be excited about his latest (potential) endeavor into coaching.