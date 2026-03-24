Falcons make their stance on looming QB battle crystal clear with sneaky FA deal

Even though the Atlanta Falcons signed Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, they clearly aren't done addressing the quarterback position. The QB battle between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. is in full swing, but Kevin Stefanski is always one to make sure he has every contingency plan available, which makes sense with such a gamble.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Falcons agreed to terms on a deal with veteran signal-caller Trevor Siemian, who spent the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Siemian is a career journeyman who has made his money off of being a backup, but his plenty of starting experience.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback has 33 starts under his belt, most of which came with the Denver Broncos in the two seasons after Peyton Manning retired. However, he has also enjoyed stints in Minnesota, New York (twice), New Orleans, Chicago, and Tennessee as a backup or third-string QB.

Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa didn't stop the Atlanta Falcons from signing Trevor Siemian

Siemian hasn't played in an NFL game since 2023, but as a depth QB who is no guarantee to make the roster, I'm fine with this move. Both Penix and Tagovailoa have alarming injury histories, so if disaster strikes and both of them go down, at least Stefanski has a trusted veteran to turn to in the interim.

The 34-year-old's time in Tennessee overlapped with OL coach Bill Callahan's, but surprisingly, he has no history playing for Stefanski other than one year as a backup with the Vikings in 2018. But given he never took the field during that season, I would assume that season didn't move the needle at all.

Let's stop being polite and get real for a second. The Falcons may have an open QB battle this offseason, but it's a battle between Penix and Tua. Siemian has no dog in this fight, so other than giving the quarterback room some veteran leadership, he doesn't have offer Atlanta much in 2026.

His only shot of seeing the field is if both QBs ahead of him on the depth chart go down, and given their worrisome medical histories, is more likely than we realize. Thankfully both of them are expected to be healthy when Week 1 rolls around, but who knows how long the full health will actually last for.

This isn't a move where the Falcons are admitting they don't believe in Penix or Tagovailoa, because they clearly do, but they know they need to add insurance if history is any indication. So adding an established veteran to fill that role, Atlanta could do significantly worse given the circumstances.