Ian Cunningham set the record straight on Falcons' QB craze after Tua Tagovailoa deal

In his first offseason as GM, Ian Cunningham knew the Atlanta Falcons needed to add to their QB room, especially following the release of Kirk Cousins. That's why Atlanta acted swiftly to chase value with the Tua Tagovailoa signing, as a veteran QB on a miminum deal is as good as it gets value wise.

Ever since Tagovailoa was signed, speculation has run rampant about who will be the Falcons' Week 1 starting QB. Some think Tua has the upper hand because of Michael Penix Jr.'s injury recovery, but others think that if Penix is healthy and ready to start in time for Week 1, the starting job is his to lose.

In the recent days though, it's become clear that Kevin Stefanski hasn't made up his mind and probably won't until training camp, which is a notion that Cunningham confirmed. While addressing the media, Cunningham confirmed that both signal-callers are aware a quarterback battle is brewing.

Ian Cunningham confirmed the Falcons are going to have a QB competition between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr.

The 40-year-old also revealed that Stefanski gave Penix a heads-up before Tagovailoa was signed, but this was already common knowledge. It's nice to see this regime be transparent with both quarterbacks, and by the looks of it, they both seem to be embracing the competitive challenge.

Stefanski and Cunningham clearly believe in the 25-year-old, but not making a move to address the quarterback position would be doing a disservice to a talented roster. The supporting cast and offensive line are the best Tagovailoa has ever had, so the Dirty Birds are smart to bet on his upside.

The Dolphins are paying his entire contract, so for $1.3 million, there's no reason not to sign the 29-year-old. The Alabama product had a miserable season in 2025, yet diced up a Falcons' defense that was the best pass defense in the NFL at the time. So if you can't beat him, recruit him in free agency.

This system will be new to both of them and their injury histories are worrisome, but since Tua will enter training camp healthier, he has the upper hand. However, Penix has more experience with this weapons, so Stefanski is right to believe that this QB competition could light a fire under him.

They both have their strengths and both have their faults, but it's hard to deny that the QB room than it was with a geriatric, overpaid Cousins backing up Penix. While it's too early to determine a starter at the most important position in sports, there's no risk in letting the two lefties duke it out for QB1.

If things fail with Tua, there's no financial investment, so no harm no foul, but it will also open the door for them to move on from Penix after the season and take a look at QBs in the 2027 Draft. But for now, it's Tagovailoa or Penix, which is a real Sophie's Choice for a fanbase who believes in neither of them.

Hopefully Tua capitalizes on the scenery change while his competition capitalizes on the system change so Atlanta can finally have a consistent starting option in 2026 and put the narratives to rest.