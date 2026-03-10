Falcons’ Tua Tagovailoa gamble could quickly turn up the heat on Kevin Stefanski

The Atlanta Falcons have made a huge quarterback move, and one that could quickly place new head coach Kevin Stefanski under the microscope. According to Adam Schefter, the Falcons agreed to terms with former Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on a one-year deal worth the league minimum.

On the surface, the signing appears to be a classic low risk, high reward gamble. But the context makes it far more complicated (and potentially risky) for Stefanski as he begins his tenure in Atlanta. Tagovailoa’s career has been defined by flashes of high-end production mixed with persistent durability concerns.

In fact, Tua has completed a full season only once. Injuries have followed him throughout his career (fractured ribs, finger injuries and concussions… lots of concussions). His 2025 season ended on a sour note as well, when he was benched late in the year after throwing a career-high 15 interceptions.

Those concerns ultimately contributed to Miami’s decision to move on just one year after giving him a massive contract extension, even while absorbing a staggering $99.2 million in dead money to do so. Now Atlanta is hoping a change of scenery can help Tagovailoa rediscover his best form. The move also creates one of the most unusual quarterback rooms in the NFL.

The Falcons' decision to sign Tua Tagovailoa could spell trouble for Kevin Stefanski if it fails to work out

With Tagovailoa joining Penix, the Falcons now have two left-handed quarterbacks. From an offensive perspective, that means the entire structure of protections, rollout designs and passing concepts must consistently account for a left handed passer.

Now here’s the problem… If Penix is slow to return or suffers setbacks in his recovery, Tagovailoa could easily find himself starting with little change to the offense... or margin for error. And that’s where the stakes rise for Kevin Stefanski.

If Tagovailoa stays healthy and plays near his 2023 level, the Falcons may have stumbled into one of the offseason’s biggest bargains. A $1.3 million contract for a capable starting quarterback would be a major win.

But if injuries strike again (or if Penix’s recovery doesn’t go well), Stefanski could quickly find himself navigating another unstable quarterback situation in 2027.

For a first-year head coach trying to establish credibility with a new organization, that’s a gamble that could turn up the heat much faster than expected. Hopefully things work out and he hasn't made has bed before ever having a chance to test it out.