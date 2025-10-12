Falcons may have just uncovered the breakout player nobody saw coming

The Atlanta Falcons may have just found the breakout star of their 2025 season — rookie safety Xavier Watts. What began as a third-round selection out of Notre Dame has quickly turned into one of the biggest surprises of the NFL’s first month.

When the Dirty Birds drafted Watts in the third round, most expected him to spend his rookie learning behind veteran Jessie Bates III. Instead, he’s forced his way into a significant role, becoming an immediate impact player in one of the NFC’s most improved defenses. The Falcons are ranked No. 1 against the pass and No. 1 in total defense in the first 5 weeks.

Watts early-season dominance was recognized league-wide when he was named NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month for September. His combination of range, instincts, and physicality has helped stabilize a secondary that also features Bates and cornerback Clark Phillips III — who have spoken highly of the rookie’s rapid growth.

Xavier Watts has been blossoming before our eyes

According to Pro Football Focus, Watts owns a 76.3 overall grade, ranking 19th out of 134 safeties. He’s earned a 71.7 run defense grade (38th) and a 72.2 coverage grade (22nd), along with 18 solo tackles and two interceptions through four games. Those are veteran-level numbers for a first-year player.

What’s made Watts so special so soon is his versatility. He has played all over the field — deep safety, in the box, and even slot coverage — and the former All-American has thrived in every role. That flexibility has allowed Atlanta’s defense to disguise coverages and become more unpredictable.

Watts' poise was put on display in Week 2 when he intercepted a late pass from JJ McCarthy to seal Atlanta’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. Plays like that — smart, timely, and composed — are the kind that separate rookies from future stars.

The Falcons defense has quietly been one of the most balanced units in the NFL, and Watts' emergence is a major reason why. Alongside Bates and fellow rookie Billy Bowman Jr., he’s helped form one of the most dynamic young secondaries in football. That trio gives Atlanta a rare blend of experience, leadership and playmaking ability on the back end.

The 23-year-old's partnership with linebacker Divine Deablo has also been critical. Together, they’ve improved Atlanta’s communication in the middle of the field and limited explosive plays — an issue that plagued the Falcons last season.

The biggest test for Watts will be consistency. Opposing coordinators are starting to notice his rise and will surely target him with more complex looks as the season goes on. But based on his early play — and his confidence alongside Bates and Bowman — there’s every reason to believe he’ll meet that challenge head-on.

If Watts continues on this trajectory, he won’t just be one of the best rookies in the NFL: he could soon be viewed as one of the best up and coming safeties in football.

Final snap:

Every great defense needs a spark — and the Falcons might have just found theirs. Watts has gone from a mid-round pick to one of the league’s most exciting young defenders in a matter of weeks. He gives Atlanta’s defense and giving fans a glimpse into a bright future along with other key players like AJ Terrell and first-round rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.

The Falcons already had leaders like Bates and Phillips in place. Now, they have a rising star who’s ready to join them at the heart of one of the NFL’s most promising defenses.