Falcons might've found a massive sleeper in little-known undrafted rookie

Since the quarterback position is the most important in sports, NFL teams want to do anything to set their QB up for success. And that's precisely why tight ends have become a quarterback's best friend, and not many people understand that better than Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Falcons may not have used one of their six 2026 draft picks on a tight end, but they picked up an intriguing TE in the undrafted free agent market. Atlanta reportedly signed Auburn tight end/H-back Brandon Frazier to a three-year, $3.115 million deal that operates as a minimum entry-level contract.

All offseason long, the Dirty Birds have tried to make moves to set up Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa for success. Naturally, Zachariah Branch and Jahan Dotson will get all the shine, but in terms of guys who will make the lives of the signal-callers easier, Frazier is a name to remember.

Brandon Frazier gives the Falcons an intriguing lottery ticket at tight end

Frazier is not someone the Dirty Birds signed to take Kyle Pitts' job or serve as his long-term successor. But his future is up in the air, and that means adding to the tight end room. And neither Austin Hooper or Charlie Woerner has what it takes to be TE1 in the event that Pitts gets traded.

Across six college seasons and 55 games at Auburn, Frazier has caught just 25 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns. Unlike Pitts, he is not a dynamic receiving threat. The 6-foot-6 1/2, 259-pound TE is a sensational blocker, which should be his saving grace in his attempts to make the final roster.

Frazier has a similar skillset to the one that made Connor Heyward a valuable asset for the Pittsburgh Steelers (and now Las Vegas Raiders). He's a good blocker, but can be a red-zone threat as a receiver, so the ability to play both tight end and fullback if necessary is versatility that this new regime covets, especially since Stefanski faced Heyward and the Steelers twice a year in the AFC North.

If Frazier looks good in training camp, it's not crazy to suggest that he can assume Woerner's role as Atlanta's new blocking tight end. And Hooper is only under contract for one year, so beyond Pitts, the Falcons' TE room doesn't have a real long-term outlook, which Stefanski should want to change.

Frankly, I do not expect Pitts to get traded anytime soon. The more likely outcome is that he lands a long-term extension with the Falcons, and if that happens, it'll make Stefanski's idea to complement him with an elite blocker like Frazier all the more important, especially given the state of the QB room.