Falcons missed out on golden opportunity to address biggest weakness

Late last night, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported a massive trade between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars, which saw the teams swap young cornerbacks in Greg Newsome and Tyson Campbell. While this trade doesn't directly affect the Falcons, it has potential midseason implications for Atlanta's secondary—who was linked to Newsome before the deadline.

Another major Jaguars-Browns trade, per ESPN sources:



🏈Jaguars get CB Greg Newsome and the Jets’ 2026 sixth-round pick from the Browns.



🏈Browns get CB Tyson Campbell and the Eagles’ 2026 7th-round pick from the Jaguars.



The trade partners from the night of the 2025 draft now… pic.twitter.com/k04p48Dswf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2025

The Falcons' secondary has been precarious, but dominant through the first four games this season. Their leader, cornerback A.J. Terrell, has been dealing with injuries, and linebacker Troy Anderson missed the first four weeks of the season. Despite this, the Falcons' defense claims the top spot in the league for yards per game allowed and passing yards per game allowed.

While their rush defense is in the middle of the pack, Falcons' fans would have loved to see Newsome donning the red and black this season. Before the season, countless evaluators mentioned the potential of the Falcons' trading for the former Northwestern standout to solidify their young secondary.

Greg Newsome was the missing piece of the puzzle for the Falcons' defense

However, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox suggested a one-for-one swap with the Browns in exchange for Kyle Pitts. At the time, this seemed more realistic than now, as the former top-five pick has shined in his contract year.

Pitts has finally developed a steady role in the Falcons' offense and his chemistry with Michael Penix Jr. has flashed despite a rather dysfunctional receiving core. Outside of this suggestion, it's clear the Falcons need one more veteran depth piece on defense.

Rookies Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr have played exceptionally well, but are highly inexperienced. But the addition of a conerback like Newsome, who can play both outside and in the slot, would have been valuable to Jeff Ulbrich's unit.

Adding Newsome not only would have solidified a strong secondary but added fantastic depth to a key position. Both Mike Hughes and Dee Alford have struggled this season, while the Chicago native has enjoyed another strong season for Cleveland's defense—posting a 63.9 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade.

The 25-year-old will be paid $9.7 million this season, while the Falcons' retain $5.8 million in cap space. This means an offsetting move would have been required to realistically acquire the fifth-year cornerback.

Alas, a potential new running mate for Terrell was taken off the board in a substantial defensive swap between two AFC foes. Thankfully, the Falcons' secondary has played well enough to survive and advance, but likely won't forever.

Through the first four games, Atlanta's defense faced off against an inexperienced J.J. McCarthy, a rattled Bryce Young, and an injury-depleted Washington Commanders offense without Jayden Daniels.

With the deadline rapidly approaching, the secondary will receive true tests, and it begins on Monday Night Football against Josh Allen and the Bills. Whether the Falcons will make a bold midseason move is yet to be seen, but their options certainly got slimmer this week.