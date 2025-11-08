Bijan Robinson's golden bounce-back opportunity is coming with a massive boost

Bijan Robinson has been held under 50 rushing yards in each of the last three games, and it's seen the Atlanta Falcons' offense sputter. Part of it is defenses adjusting to the predictability of offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's scheme, but the Dirty Birds have also abandoned the run game as of late.

In Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts, the 23-year-old has the perfect opportunity to help his Offensive Player of the Year case get right back on track. This is because it was announced that the Colts are placing star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on injured reserve due to a neck injury.

The three-time Pro Bowler has totatled 42 tackles, four sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 13 QB hits in nine games this season, so losing him will prove costly. Bijan is one of few running backs who truly keep defensive coordinators up at night, so he could will the Falcons to a massive upset overseas.

DeForest Buckner's injury could be fantastic news for Bijan Robinson

The Falcons have averaged just 59 rushing yards per game across the las three weeks, so the run game needs to be re-established. Typically, the Colts, despite trading for Sauce Gardner, are among the NFL's most vulnerable defenses against the pass, which can open up the ground game for Bijan.

Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London shined in Week 9, but London will be the one commanding additional defensive attention from Gardner. He'll likely still have a productive day, but that shadow coverage means that Robinson, Kyle Pitts,and Darnell Mooney will need to step up.

Even amid the minor slump, the third-year back still ranks 10th in the NFL in rushing yards and is on pace for over 2,000 scrimmage yards in 2025. And the former Texas standout is doing all of this while Tyler Allgeier has vultured some work around the goal line due to his bigger frame.

However, Bijan's elusiveness is the engine that makes this offense run. London might have been the star of the show in Boston, but the quiet impact from the Pro Bowl running back over the last few weeks has been severely felt. And it could be what costs his offensive coordinator his job.

With Buckner sidelined, Neville Gallimore willl draw the start in his absence. This is a good, but not great Indianpolis defense, so it bodes well for this team's ability to pull off a Sunday morning shocker in Berlin—but they'll need their star to capitalize.