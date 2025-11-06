Tyler Allgeier's gutsy social media post makes feelings on Zac Robinson crystal clear

Countless fans of the Atlanta Falcons have turned on offensive coordinator Zac Robinson this season, but they're not the only ones. After veteran running back Tyler Allgeier logged just two carries for six yards against the Patriots in Week 9, he's joining those in their calls for Robinson's job.

The fourth-year running back was caught liking an Instagram post from a disgruntled fan who suggested the team fire Robinson and draft Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring to rectify the team's ongoing kicker woes.

Tyler Allgeier liked an Instagram post about firing Falcons OC Zac Robinson. Things are going great in Atlanta. #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/Hch0HI5VZO — Austin (@AustinPlanet) November 3, 2025

The post from YouTuber "CDotty" has since been deleted, but the damage has already been done.

The Falcons superfan was also upset that the Dirty Birds signed Parker Romo over Rodrigo Blankenship, but luckily, Romo has since been cut in favor of Zane Gonzalez. His concerns are justified, but Allgeier taking to social media to air his frustrations is far from what any fan wants to see.

The 25-year-old is entering a contract year in Atlanta, and if his words are any indictation, his time as a Falcon will likely come to an end this offseason. The Falcons had a golden opportunity to recoup some value by trading him before the deadline, but Terry Fontenot remained complacent as always.

The 2022 fifth-round pick out of BYU ran for a career-high 1,035 yards as a rookie, but has since become one of the NFL's best backup running backs behind BIjan Robinson. So if he is truly as frustrated as his social media activity would suggest, maybe he's chasing opportunities to start.

Across his last four games, Allgeier has surpassed 10 carries in a game just once, and his last 50-yard rushing game came back in Week 4. Additionally, his 3.4 yards per carry are on pace for a career-low since he's amassed just 58 rushing yards on 20 carries in the time since the Falcons' Week 5 bye.

Bijan remains one of the NFL's most versatile do-it-all backs, but Allgeier provides Atlanta with a trusted power back who can spell the Pro Bowler if needed. However, dismal play-calling has seen the Falcons continue to struggle putting points on the board, which is a concern given the elite talent Robinson has to work with.

Bijan, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Michael Penix Jr. should be the centerpiece of one of the league's most explosive offenses, but instead, the 1-7 Justin Fields-led Jets and slumping Dolphins are averaging more points per game than Atlanta's unit. This should not be the case whatsoever.

And by the looks of it, I would say that the players are getting just as frustrated with the offensive ineptitude as the fans are. And now a date with Sauce Gardner and the Colts' defense is on tap in Berlin in Week 10, which could be the nail in the coffin for the second-year OC.