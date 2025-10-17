Falcons' offensive resurgence was so quick it's giving fans whiplash

It’s wild to think that the Falcons were shut out by the Panthers just three weeks ago—a low point that seemed to define their season. Fans were ready to doubt Zac Robinson's play-calling qualifications while re-considering Michael Penix Jr.'s standing as the QB of the future—and many expected a quarterback controversy to take shape.

However, almost a month later, that level of instability feels like a distant memory. Since that demoralizing defeat, the Falcons' offense has been firing on all cylinders. The Dirty Birds now rank second in the NFL in total offense, with only the Cowboys averaging more total yards per game.

Penix delivered the best start of his young career in Week 4 against the Commanders, but looked even more impressive after the bye. The second-year quarterback managed to outperform the reigning NFL MVP in Week 6, helping lead the Falcons to a shocking upset over the Bills.

The new-look offense has Atlanta looking like an entirely different football team—and one who have a real shot to return to the playoffs in 2025.

It's hard to believe the Falcons got shutout earlier this season

One key catalyst behind the offensive change was Zac Robinson starting to call plays from the sideline instead of the booth, allowing the OC more communication with his young signal-caller. The move has seen both Robinson and London turn in their best performances of the season in Weeks 4 and 6.

Additionally, the transition to more pre-snap motion and play-action looks has kept defenses guessing. With so many playmakers to key in on, Robinson and Penix are beginning to utilize that personnel to their advantage.

The reason Atlanta selected the former Washigton star with the No. 8 pick in 2024 to begin with was because his blend of arm strength and accuracy. The 25-year-old has thrown for nearly 600 yards and three scores across his last two starts, and his confidence has officially been restored.

Between Bijan and Tyler Allgeier, the Falcons lead the NFL in rushing yards and are averaging over 150 yards per game on the ground. The second-year coordinator has utilized the run game to sets up well-timed deep shots and explosive pass plays, which has helped London and Kyle Pitts shine.

It was just a few weeks ago that fans were calling for Raheem Morris' job and admitting they hope Robinson returns to Stillwater to take the job with his alma mater. Now, both Robinson and Jeff Ulbrich could be considered for vacant head coaching opportunities—and not just college jobs.

A team that looked lifeless three weeks ago now has fans buzzing with optimism—and nobody should be surprised if the momentum continues against the 49ers in Week 7.