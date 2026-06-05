Falcons officially averted Micah Parsons-sized disaster after new injury update

The Atlanta Falcons are dealing with a gauntlet of a 2026 schedule, especially early on. They kick off the season with three road games in the first month, including a Thursday Night Football clash against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 and a Monday Night game against the New Orleans Saints.

Week 1 against the Steelers and Week 2 against the Panthers are both winnable for Kevin Stefanski's squad, but the Falcons' chances of pulling off an upset in Week 3 feel slim. At least they did. Because the Packers are dealing with some Micah Parsons injury news that could flip our perspective of this game right on its head.

For a difficult first month of the Stefanski era, having to go to Lambeau Field on primetime is especially tough. The Packers are no slouch. But Parsons is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Week 15 against the Denver Broncos and he'll now become the second star edge rusher Atlanta will avoid in 2026.

The Falcons are officially facing a Micah Parsons-less Packers team in Week 3

Both Ian Rapoport and Packers' beat reporter Rob Demovsky made it clear that the 27-year-old still has four months to go in his recovery from his December injury, and Micah confirmed his target date to return is in October, confirming he won't be out there when the Falcons come to town in Week 3.

Rapoport also made it sound like Parsons will be placed on the PUP list to start the 2026 season, which means he'll miss Green Bay's first four games of the year at least. And this is the best-case scenario for a team that needs every advantage they can get to escape September unscathed.

This isn't to say the Falcons will 100% win because he's not out there, because this Green Bay squad makes nothing easy, but knowing Stefanski and Tommy Rees won't have to lose sleep over neutralizing Parsons will make life easier, especially since their defense without him looked lost.

The Dirty Birds have some question marks on the offensive line that a five-time Pro Bowler like Parsons could easily exploit if healthy. An aging Jake Matthews at left tackle and Jawaan Taylor at right tackle isn't the strongest tackle duo, especially with a new OL coach in Bill Callahan coming in.

Throwing Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa into the fire on primetime in one of the toughest places to play is difficult enough, so not having to run for their lives from Parsons will at least make things slightly easier on them. Hopefully Atlanta can capitalize on his absence and leave Lambeau with a W.