Kevin Stefanski might've hinted at which Falcons QB has an early advantage

The burning question of the Atlanta Falcons' offseason has been Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa? It's the first question Kevin Stefanski will be asked about at every press conference, and the Sophie's Choice where he's eventually going to have to name a Week 1 starter against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That decision isn't coming for a couple of months until training camp is well underway, but if OTAs are any indication, it may not be that hard to decipher this riddle. Stefanski revealed both signal-callers will split first-team reps this summer, but the QB controversy doesn't end there. It's just beginning.

While addressing the media during the Falcons' OTAs, the two-time Coach of the Year may have let something slip about the looming QB competition. Stefanski referred to accuracy as "the most important trait at the position", and that feels like a subtle-yet-direct endorsement of Tua at QB1.

Tua Tagovailoa seems to have an inside track to the Falcons' starting QB job

It's not a shock to hear Stefanski say this, as his entire system is predicated on accuracy. He runs a play-action heavy system where quarterbacks rely on timing and accuracy to move the football. And that perfectly aligns with the strengths in Tua's game we saw from him under Mike McDaniel in Miami.

The 43-year-old also referred to Tagovailoa's accuracy as an "innate, God-given ability", and the numbers back this one up. The ex-Pro Bowler led the NFL with a 72.9% completion percentage in 2024 and his least accurate season still resulted in a higher completion percentage than Penix's best.

Compared to Penix's 59.6% career completion rate, Tua Tagovailoa has a career 68% completion rate. That's a major difference. And if Stefanski is going to talk up accuracy, we all know who has the edge in that area. And it just so happens it's the QB he chose to bring in on a one-year deal over the one he inherited.

Not only has the 28-year-old reported to have been the sharper of the two during OTAs, Penix is still rehabbing from ACL surgery and the Falcons aren't going to rush him back. He's ramping up, but isn't ready to throw in 11v11s, so if the Alabama product can sustain his strong summer, he'll start Week 1.

Penix may have a higher ceiling as the starter, but Tua's floor is higher. And I would say his accuracy gives the Dirty Birds to win now in a better situation. Both guys have merit to win the QB battle, and they both have a lot on the line, but Stefanski made it seem like Tua will get the nod in Pittsburgh.